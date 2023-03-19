Watchdog Group Launches Investigation Into Biden’s 'Woke Army'

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) is launching an investigation into a recent executive order the group called an “unprecedented scheme” they believe violates the democratic process.

In a press release, FGA said they are “sounding the alarm” on the “‘woke army’ being assembled inside the federal government,” through Executive Order 14091 (EO), titled “Executive Order Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government.”

FGA announced that their investigation will include filing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests targeting the 23 agencies addressed in the Equity EO, including the Departments of State, Justice, Defense, Labor, Transportation, Social Security, Education, and Health and Human Services.

The group will share the information they gather with Congress, the states, and the American people, according to their press release.

FGA asserted that the plan (pdf) was developed by a left-wing activist group, and said it was “designed to circumvent the normal, democratic process and instead force their ideology onto Americans.”

Tarren Bragdon, FGA President and CEO said of the executive order, “These equity teams are a Trojan horse planted in the heart of every federal agency to fundamentally change decision-making across the bureaucracy. Their goal is to continuously and permanently embed Left-wing ideology into every agency action.

“We cannot allow this new ‘woke army’ to force un-American philosophy into all corners of our federal government. They will degrade our nation’s capabilities and effectiveness, while undermining our liberty and security.”

“We’ve seen the economic devastation over the first two years of the Biden presidency. If radical ideology is ingrained into every policy and regulatory decision at all agencies, the impact on the American people and economy will be widespread, devastating, and impossible to reverse,” Bragdon added.

Bragdon referenced part of Section 2 of the order, which outlines the requirement that agency heads across the administration ensure they place an “Agency Equity Team” within their agencies to “coordinate the implementation of equity initiatives,” in order to deliver “equitable outcomes” to the American people.

Stewart Whitson, FGA legal director spoke to the issue, saying “The clock is ticking on President Biden’s term. And the radical forces inside his administration and their partners on the outside know they have limited time to embed their ‘leaders and practitioners’ into every federal agency before they lose power. If successful, this ‘woke army’ will outlast the Biden presidency and become a permanent fixture deeply entrenched in our government.”

“Through this investigation, FGA is fighting to expose this attempted ideological takeover of our federal agencies, and we won’t stop until we’ve uncovered the truth. We will share the information we uncover with Congress, the states, and the American people so that, together, we can help stop this unconstitutional effort before it’s too late.”

The White House did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’s request for comment.