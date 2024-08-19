Watchdog Group Says FBI Is Hiding Records On Trump Assassination Attempt

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A leading watchdog group says the FBI is hiding records relating to its coordination with the Secret Service for the rally during which an assassin tried to kill Donald Trump.

The FBI cited FOIA exemption 7(A) to protect ongoing enforcement proceedings surrounding the incident on July 13 in Butler, PA, when gunman Thomas Crooks was able to shoot at Trump despite being spotted behaving suspiciously hours beforehand.

Judicial Watch sent an FOIA request on July 26th asking the FBI to produce all relevant documents pertaining to its preparation and coordination with the Secret Service for Trump’s rally.

However, the group has been stonewalled by the FBI, leaving questions as to why there was seemingly a delay in taking out Crooks before the shooting unanswered.

“Why is the FBI hiding records on its and the Secret Service’s failures to protect Trump?” asked Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

“The Biden-Harris administration is covering up the near assassination of former President Trump.”

“The FBI’s refusal to release these records raises serious concerns,” comments journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

Despite the motive behind the shooting still not being known, it has almost completely disappeared from the headlines within the space of a single month.

As we previously highlighted, Senator Ron Johnson, who chairs the committee overseeing the investigation into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, has warned that the FBI cannot be trusted.

“You know I do not trust the FBI do this investigation, honestly,” Johnson said in response to claims by FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate that the feds had discovered comments posted by shooter Thomas Crooks that espoused “anti-Semitic and anti-immigration themes.”

Last week it was revealed that Crooks’ body was cremated just 10 days after the assassination attempt, leading some to assert that this was part of an attempt to cover up evidence.

You mean to tell us that the body of the Assassin that tried to murder President Trump, Thomas Crooks, was cremated only 10 days after the assassination attempt, AND BEFORE THE COUNTY CORONER WAS ABLE TO DO AN AUTOPSY 😱



COMPLETE COVER UP 😤 and we can pretty well assume now… pic.twitter.com/gyd5AUZxXR — Todd With Trump (@THeinrich22) August 16, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.