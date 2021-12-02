Waukesha Killer Feels "Demonized" After Murdering 6 In Cold Blood

Somewhere in the US, there's probably an aspiring trial lawyer eager to take up the cause of Darrell Brooks Jr., the convicted sex offender and known recidivist who drove his truck into the Waukesha Christmas parade late last month, killing six and injuring more than 60 people (he's now facing multiple murder charges and must appear in court wearing a bullet proof vest and other protective gear).

In an effort to curry sympathy, Brooks, who was arrested after asking a nearby Waukesha resident to use their phone (the man allowed him to use the phone, and even made Brooks a sandwich), has told two Fox reporters - the first two reporters to speak to him since his arrest - that he feels "demonized" after committing one of the most horrific holiday atrocities in recent memory. Brooks has admitted to being a "black supremacist" and a sex trafficker of underage minors in various social media posts (and a SoundCloud page where he shared rap songs with anti-white lyrics.

Brooks has been in jail for less than two weeks (he posted cash bail for earlier crimes just days before he decided to drive his truck into a troupe of "dancing grannies"), but even worse than the jail time, according to Brooks, is feeling "dehumanized" by his portrayal in the press.

For once, it looks like this isn't the media's fault.

The 39-year-old told Fox: "I just feel like I'm being monster – demonized," Brooks told two Fox News reporters, who were reportedly the first visitors he had received in jail since his arrest.

Brooks told the reporters that his mother has so far refused to visit him since his attack on the Christmas parade on Nov. 21. Still, his mother has done her part to try and curry sympathy for her murderer son by trying to blame the attack on a lack of mental-health resources.

Brooks’ mother, Dawn Woods, said as much on Wednesday, when she claimed her son "was not given the help and resources he needed."

As we have previously reported, Brooks has an extensive criminal record and had been arrested less than a month before the attack for allegedly punching and running over a woman with the same car he used in his attack on the parade. He was released on a $1,000 bond not long before the parade attack.

The accused domestic terrorist (though nobody is using those words to describe him) is facing six counts of murder, one for each person killed after being mowed down by Brooks in his truck.

As a reminder, he could have turned onto any street before colliding with the parade.