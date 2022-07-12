"We Are Not Tacos": Hispanic Association Slams Jill Biden For Comparing Latinos To 'Breakfast Tacos'

Hispanics are livid after First Lady Jill Biden compared them to "breakfast tacos" during a Monday speech to the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference held in Texas, where she opined on Hispanics' "Quest for Equity."

During her speech, Biden said that "the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength."

Jill Biden just said Hispanics are as “unique” as tacos.



This isn’t Veep. Which White House speechwriter just won a bet for getting the First Lady to say something like this?pic.twitter.com/DXfJgYz0g5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 11, 2022

This did not sit well with latinos, who spent the day dragging her on Twitter. It also caught the attnention of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), which said in a statement: "We are not tacos."

"Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region," reads the statement.

"Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype."

Memes and hot takes abound:

