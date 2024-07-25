"We Don't Live In Dictatorship": Black Lives Matter Blasts Democrats For 'Anointing' Harris Without Vote 

The radical left-wing Black Lives Matter group demanded on Tuesday that the Democratic National Committee host an informal, virtual snap primary across the country ahead of the DNC convention in August because the installation of Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee, without any public voting process threatens "the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters."

"The current political landscape is unprecedented, with President Biden stepping aside in a manner never seen before," BLM wrote in a statement, explaining how the "Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors are attempting to manipulate Black voters by anointing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote by the public."

On Sunday, President Biden announced he would be exiting the presidential race and endorsed VP Harris to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket to face former President Trump in the November presidential elections. Democrats have hemorrhaged all other talking points, such as the miracles of 'Bidenomics,' and resorted to this race is all about 'defending democracy.'

Notice how Trump's rising election odds via PredictIt data prompted an immediate response from leftist corporate media outlets, resulting in a surge of articles about how Democrats were "defending democracy" from Trump.

Meanwhile, BLM articulated very strongly that picking Harris without a public vote is a "blatant disregard for democratic principles" and "unacceptable."

"We have no idea where Kamala Harris stands on the issues, now that she has assumed Joe Biden's place, and we have no idea of the record of her potential vice president because we don't even know who it is yet," the leftist group said.

BLM emphasized:

"We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs. Any attempt to evade or override the will of voters in our primary system—no matter how historic the candidate—must be condemned. We demand an informal, virtual snap primary now that the incumbent president is no longer in the running."

It gets better...

"For the past few years, the Democratic Party has proclaimed that "democracy is on the ballot" in an effort to persuade Black voters to participate in the upcoming general election. They have presented this as the most serious election for democracy in our lifetimes. However, democracy isn't just an ideal to be protected against Republicans; it must also be safeguarded from erosions within the Democratic Party."

And better.

"Installing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and an unknown vice president without any public voting process would make the modern Democratic Party a party of hypocrites."

Again, better.

"Imagine our first Black woman president not having won some sort of public nomination process. The pundits would immediately label it as affirmative action or a DEI move, and any progress made by a President Harris would be on shaky foundations. If Kamala Harris is to be the nominee, it must be through a process that upholds democratic principles and public participation."

Shalomyah Bowers, one of BLM's leaders, said:

"This is about the nominating process. Those of us who care about the principles of democracy cannot be serious about installing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the Democratic nominee without any semblance of a people-powered process. Not delegates and party elites, but actually asking communities across the country if they believe this should be the democratic ticket. Anything less is unserious in the quest for democracy. Democracies are stronger when political parties operate with primary systems that allow for genuine participation."

Oh, the irony: the Democratic Party, once the champion of voter rights and freedom of speech, now finds itself accused of voter suppression and disenfranchisement. Like BLM said, "Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors"...

Soros.

Are attempting to install Harris, all in the name of "saving democracy" against Trump. Yet, in doing so, they undermine the principles they claim to protect.

