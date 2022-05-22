"We Have No Idea How This Will Be Used" - AI Gun Detection Gaining Popularity In US

AI Scanners may become the norm in the United States as Governments, and private companies look to beef up their surveillance options in the wake of rising gun violence.

According to a report from the Washington Post, systems like Evolv Technology are becoming increasingly popular. Evolv’s machines are similar to metal detectors but instead use AI and light-emission to detect firearms concealed on a person.

Evolv claims that this system can detect weapons without the need for the traditional “airport” style system. Those looking to enter through a security checkpoint must empty their pockets and then pass through a metal detector.

The system is gaining traction throughout the US. Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, suggested using Evolv Technology’s AI weapons detection system on the NYC Subway in the weeks after the Brooklyn subway shooting that saw 23 people injured.

Speaking to WaPo about the Evolv system, Jamais Cascio, founder of Open the Future, had this to say:

“My concern is what happens when it moves beyond looking for weapons at a concert — when someone decides to add all kinds of inputs on the person being scanned, or if we enter a protest and a government agency can now use the system to track and log us. We know what a metal detector can and can’t tell us. We have no idea how this can be used.”

The idea behind AI detecting and logging firearms is not a new one. Omnilert, another company specializing in AI threat detection, has been integrating its technologies into existing security camera systems since 2020.

Tech Giants like Google and Facebook also have their versions of AI weapons detection with their Optical Character Recognition system. This system logs and indexes firearm serial numbers, making them easily accessible by google image search.

With 2020 & 2021 seeing record numbers of gun-buying and concealed carry permit applications, it seems that governments and corporate entities are seeking to beef up their surveillance and security in response.

Could the upcoming verdict of the Supreme Court’s newest 2nd Amendment case affect the proliferation of AI firearms detection as well?