'Wear Warmer Sweaters' - Government Minister Advice To Germans Coping With Soaring Energy Costs

A government minister has told Germans they should cope with soaring energy costs by merely turning off the heating and wearing warmer sweaters.

Baden-Württemberg Minister of Agriculture and Consumer Protection Peter Hauk made the comments as he called for a complete ban on German imports of Russian gas and oil as a result of the war in Ukraine.

That would devastate Germany’s economy and lead to even higher energy prices given the country’s dependence on Russia.

Before the war began, Germany imported 55 per cent of its gas from Russia along with a third of its oil and 45 per cent of its coal.

With Germans already struggling to heat their homes, Hauk glibly told them to wear more clothing instead.

“You can withstand 15 degrees [Celsius] in winter in a sweater. No one dies of it. But people are dying elsewhere,” he said.

The German Tenants’ Association responded strongly to the comments, asserting that elderly people are at risk of death if they don’t keep their homes sufficiently warm.

“With a ministerial salary or a presidential pension, you can afford exploding energy costs and do not need to freeze yourself,” Stuttgart state chairman Rolf Gassmann said.

Hauk’s remarks will bolster accusations that technocrats are exploiting global crises to reduce the living standards of first world populations in line with the World Economic Forum’s ‘Great Reset’ agenda.

Globalists are desperately trying to introduce carbon tax systems that would make energy even more unaffordable for people already struggling financially as a result of the pandemic.

