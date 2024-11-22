In The Weeds Of The Swamp

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via substack,

“The National Security Divisions of the DOJ and FBI are the greatest domestic threats to the American people and the concept of Constitutional rule of law today.” - Scott Ritter

Okay, you’ve had enough post-election euphoria. Time to wake TF up. Rats from inside the walls of the Deep State are trying to gnaw their way into the Trump cabinet.

Ever hear of an outfit called Cipher Brief? Of course not.

Cipher Brief is sort of the McKinsey of blob-world (a.k.a. the “national security” network), a combination Human Relations / Public Relations firm, totally spooked-up with former CIA officers. Quite a few of the spooks who signed the infamous letter in October 2020 that said Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation” are contractors there. They all knew the heinous laptop was genuine, though, and they did it anyway to queer the election for “Joe Biden.”

Why? Because. . . Trump.

One Cipher Brief operative is a character named Dan Hoffman, a retired CIA “clandestine service” officer who ran the agency’s Middle East Bureau, among other things. He’s now a sometime talking head on Fox News. Hoffman has scuttled his way to the sidelines of the Trump transition team, trying to punk them on personnel. I received my own intel about Dan Hoffman and his current operations.

“Hoffman talks the talk,” I’m informed. “He was involved in Iraq, Afghanistan, etc. He is 100-percent Deep State. They think he is a brother-in-arms. He is not. Hoffman and the people around him are in direct contact with Tulsi Gabbard [DNI-designate] and John Ratcliffe [CIA Director-designate]. Remember, agency ops officers are trained to be all things to all people, to manipulate them, detect their vulnerabilities, and exploit them. Their game vis-a-vis Donald Trump? To kneecap his attempts to lower tensions world-wide, stop efforts to reduce and reform the intel and defense communities, push a generally Globalist policy agenda, keep the American ‘empire game’ running so they can cash out, and keep non-Beltway Americans from having any say in our foreign policy.

“Hoffman is not a minor figure. He is heading up the cabal trying to co-opt Ratcliffe and Gabbard. Understand that [this group] essentially took over Agency operations during the so-called Global War on Terror [GWOT] after 9/11. Not only did these assholes lead America into the quicksand of the Middle East, they feathered their own nests and those of their buddies with hundreds of millions in ‘contracts’. . . they cooked up the Ukraine War . . . . Nobody associated with Cipher Brief should be anywhere near Ratcliffe or Gabbard, period. They should be blacklisted. They are the people who worked to take down Trump, and now they are trying to cover their tracks and sneak into the new administration.”

Dan Hoffman, remember the name.

And thus, the chatter this week about former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Mike Rogers (a.k.a. Admiral Michael S. Rogers) floated as the next Director of the FBI. Oh, really? Not a joke (har har)? Mike Rogers was DNI throughout the first years (2016-17) of the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” op to take down the then-new president Donald Trump using Hillary Clinton’s concocted “Steele Dossier,” known to be utter bullshit by all involved at the highest levels, but used anyway. Mike Rogers was in office when the FBI took down new National Security Advisor Mike Flynn in February, 2017, for talking to the Russian ambassador. (Since when are high US officials not allowed to speak with foreign diplomats?) By the way, Mike Rogers was endorsed for the FBI job this week by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, one of the chief managers of the RussiaGate op, which included “Crossfire Hurricane,” and the FBI’s programmatic lying to the FISA court.

RussiaGate is starting to look like ancient history to many, but it is a giant slime trail of sedition and treason involving many people who are still very much alive, and some who are still in positions of power (Christopher Wray). It is going to be re-litigated in the new administration, but many other crimes just as sinister, carried out under color-of-law by the FBI and its parent, the Department of Justice (DOJ), have followed since then. For instance: the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol instigated by “confidential human resources” (FBI plants) and actual FBI agents — labeled “the insurrection” by blob publicists. It was engineered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, General Mark Milley, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and others to prevent a public review of election irregularities in the joint session of Congress convened to certify the electoral vote. It succeeded splendidly, and was promptly converted into one of the worst national mind-fucks in US history. Debate over dubious vote-counts was squelched and objections were never allowed to be heard. From that sprung the “Big Lie” that anyone voicing skepticism over the 2020 election is a criminal — and thus, the two preposterous federal cases (plus the Fulton County, GA, case) cooked up against Mr. Trump three years later.

There is also the matter of the pipe bomb op at the DNC and RNC headquarters blocks away from the US Capitol the same hour of the same day, 1/6/21, when, for no good reason, Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris hid-out in the DNC building. (Why would she not have been attending the joint session of Congress in the Capitol at that hour when the signal achievement of her life to-date was to be grandly announced in front of all her colleagues?) I will tell you why: because the pipe bomb was supposed to be Plan-A for disrupting the electoral vote certification — to set off wild alarms about “terrorism” and scatter the lawmakers. It just happened that the riot at the Capitol (Plan-B) successfully stole the show and Nancy Pelosi got what she said she was “waiting for” — the means to permanently knock Donald Trump off the game-board.

After that, the FBI did everything possible to botch and bury the pipe bomb investigation, including failure to identify the culprit despite plenty of cell phone tracking info and other evidence. As late as last week, the FBI claimed that the phone data provided by telecom companies, which could potentially help identify the suspect who planted the pipe bombs, was corrupted or incomplete. But major cell carriers told Congress that they had provided the FBI with intact, uncorrupted phone usage data from the areas where the bombs were placed. There are also reasons to believe that the character who planted the crude, probably fake, bombs was an FBI contractor.

These are the kinds of things that a new FBI Director needs to open up to good faith scrutiny. Every foul deed stuffed down the national memory hole will just further pervert and derange the nation’s tattered ethos. It must be obvious that a Mike Rogers would never allow sunlight to illuminate these matters.

And now Matt Gaetz has been shoved out of the AG spot on account of a cooked-up sex scandal that the FBI investigated and tossed with no charges brought. But the RINO squad in the Senate did their assigned job blocking his path to office by sheer numbers, and that was that. No clever recess appointment moves. Despite “resigning” from his House seat, Gaetz could conceivably turn up on Jan 3 and ask to be sworn in — after all, he was reelected a few weeks ago. Or Ron DeSantis could appoint him to the Senate seat to be vacated by Marco Rubio.

Meanwhile, he is replaced in the AG slot by Pam Bondi, experienced as anybody for that role, but dragging some baggage from the grotesque Trayvon Martin case in Florida when she was Attorney General there. She did happen to ably defend Mr. Trump in Impeachment No.1 among a team of other lawyers, and Mr. Trump, renowned for his loyalty, considers her “a friend.”

She’ll surely pass through the gauntlet of Senate confirmation and then we’ll see if she has the fortitude to drain that precinct of the DC swamp. A lot depends on it.