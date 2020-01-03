Rose McGowan "Apologizes" To Iran On Behalf Of "Morally Corrupt" US

Rose McGowan, the Hollywood actress and Harvey Weinstein accuser who once complained that nobody took her accusations about the predatory superproducer seriously (particularly her claims that Weinstein had her followed by Israeli spies), took to twitter late Thursday to "apologize" to Iran on behalf of all Americans in a deranged Twitter rant that continued into the wee hours of Friday morning.

McGowan, who was arrested for possession of cocaine back in 2017, tweeted that "52% of us humbly apologize" - a reference to the percentage of US voters who sided with Hillary Clinton during the 2016 race (which Trump won after handily beating Clinton in the electoral college).

Though she supported the Iran deal (which was struck by her successor at the State Department, John Kerry), McGowan has apparently overlooked the fact that Clinton's legacy of hawkishness means many of those who backed her in the election likely supported a more aggressive posture in the region.

McGowan added: "we want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us."

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

But even more ham-fisted than the original was McGowan's attempt at justifying her ridiculous tweet, published after a spate of angry replies where users accused her of siding with Iran over the US.

In it, McGowan states that she was simply trying to "stay alive" by appealing to the Ayatollah's better nature.

Of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the fucking point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

She also clarified that although she understands that Suleimani was an "evil evil" man who did "evil evil" things...

...his assassination was an "illegal" act of brutality, and that while she isn't siding with Iran, she "most definitely" isn't siding with the US, either.

I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA #TeamStayAlive https://t.co/ShWtvgWYqj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

To be sure, some of McGowan's responses were less than diplomatic.

Fuck your freedom and shove it up your #MAGA ass https://t.co/RQr2x5pCS1 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

In yet another incoherent attempt to save face, McGowan claimed that she is a registered Republican in California, but that although she "loathes" the Clintons, she also "hates" Trump, making it impossible for her to vote Republican in 2020, seemingly no matter who wins the Democratic primary.

I’m a registered Republican in California. I loathe the Clintons. I hate Trump. I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat. I’d rather know what evil I’m getting, so I’ll go Republican. This is about WWIII, so none of that shit matters anyway. #TeamStayAlive #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/l7MtDXUVuy — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

With all the talk of Trump starting WWIII with Iran, McGowan said she wants the Dems to defeat Trump in 2020 because "we are less likely to die."

I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

As the backlash to McGowan's tweets simmered, the actress posted one final follow-up where she acknowledged that she had "freaked out" because "we may have any [sic] impending war."

Ok, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war. Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power. It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Obama may have signed the Iran deal, but if McGowan really thinks the Democrats will save American from becoming embroiled in potentially devastating global conflicts, somebody should really fill her in on the last half century of America's foreign policy misadventures dating back to the Vietnam War.