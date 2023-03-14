Welsh Govt Says Statues Of "Old White Men" Should Be Removed, May Cause "Offense" To Britain's Diverse Population

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The Welsh government says that statues of “old white men” such as Admiral Nelson should be removed or even destroyed because they may be “offensive” to Britain’s increasingly multicultural population, with de facto shrines to diversity set to replace them.

The guidance, which is set to be finalized by the end of the month, argues that the memorials fuel the “perception that the achievements that society considers noteworthy are those of powerful, older, able-bodied white men.”

The government asserts that such statues “can be offensive to people today who see them in a different light,” including as “aggressors who conquered peoples to expand the British Empire.”

Any statue of any historical individual that far-left activists have accused of being embroiled in slavery or colonialism is now at risk of being toppled, including General Arthur Wellesley and admiral Horatio Nelson, who are both celebrated by most for their victories against Napoleon.

The guidance states that authorities and cultural institutions must adopt the new outlook in order to “take action” to set “the right historical narrative.”

The potential destruction of such monuments literally fulfils George Orwell’s 1984 dystopia, in which, “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered.”

Street names and buildings that cause offense will also be subject to change, with officials recommending that those responsible for the statues “discretely box monuments or enclose them creatively in new artworks.”

The document complains that diversity is “hardly visible at all in public commemorations,” suggesting shrines to mass migration and multiculturalism could possibly be erected in place of historical statues in order to combat “racist colonial myths about white superiority.”

“Labour are intent on rewriting our history here in Wales,” said Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Conservative Party in Wales, adding they “have been captured by a hard-Left, anti-British mob who want nothing more than to topple our statues, tear up the works of classic authors and cancel our great orators, all in the name of virtue signalling.”

“Statues may well offend some people, but that does not make them any less a part of Wales’ rich history. What happened to remembering the mistakes of the past and learning the lessons?” he added, a weak response that some critics will only see as accepting the logical premise of manic iconoclasts who wish to ethnically cleanse British history.

As we previously highlighted, even statues of white men who were involved in abolishing slavery, such as former Prime Minister Charles, 2nd Earl Grey, have been identified for elimination.

A statue of Winston Churchill in London, who routinely tops polls as the most revered and respected British historical figure, has also repeatedly been targeted by vandals and has been previously covered up by authorities.

A statue of Edward Colston was torn down by Black Lives Matter supporters in Bristol during the George Floyd riots in chaotic scenes that could now be replicated in Wales.

Demented far-left revolutionaries literally want to erase history as they seek to build a new woke order based on vitriolic, institutionalized racist hatred of white people.

