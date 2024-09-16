"We're Not Up Against A Candidate... We're Up Against A Machine" - Vivek 'Drops Mic' In 3-Minute Breakdown Of 2024 Election

"This is mastery," says @Overton in a post on X, "The perfect articulation of what is currently transpiring in America."

In just over three brief minutes, Vivek Ramaswamy delivered what might be the most incisive explanation of the forces shaping the 2024 election and what Americans are truly facing.

"You hear a lot of fellow Republicans refer to Kamala Harris as a far-left ideologue or a Marxist or a communist. You won't generally hear me levelling that critique against her because I think it gives her too much credit." "Kamala Harris isn't ideological particularly. I think last night [the debate] demonstrated this too."

Ramaswamy argues that the real adversary is not a singular candidate, but rather a pervasive interconnected system;

"We're not even up against a candidate. We're up against a machine. It's a perverted upside down version, hellish version of the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich or something like that in the sphere of American politics." "You could replace the individual person who's playing in the position, but it's the machine that ultimately achieves its objective, and that's what's really going on in this race." "This isn't about Republicans vs. Democrats. Not quite. It's not about Black vs. White. It's not about man vs. woman. The media, the powers that be will try to train you. Divide and conquer. Pit groups against one another. Identity politics. Vote bank politics. Don't fall for that trick."

According to Ramaswamy, the true divide is between the managerial class and everyday citizens.

"It is about the managerial class, the bureaucratic class and the everyday citizen. That's the real divide in this country." "You've seen many former Democrats, even iconoclastic Democrats that have criticized candidate like Kamala Harris or Joe Biden, even from a progressive vantage point, now shifting over to support Donald Trump."

"So," Ramaswamy asks (and answers): "what's going on there?"

"I think it is evidence of the fact of the real divide is not really between the traditional Republican and the Democrat, but between this managerial class, the people who were never elected to exercise political power." "Be they in the media, be they in certain parts of the corporate capture machine or especially be they in the administrative state, the unelected bureaucrats who are writing more laws and setting more policies than even Congress which was elected to actually carry out that function, that's who's actually running the country."

The clear-speaking and clear-thinking tech executive turned political operative summed it all up perfectly:

"It's not Joe Biden - it's not even really Kamala Harris, it's not their ideology because I don't think they have one."

"It is the permanent state." "The fourth branch of government." "The leviathan." "The swamp." "The managerial class." "The committee class." "The bureaucrats." "That's who's running the show today. And that's what we're really up against. We're not just running to defeat a candidate, we are running to dismantle a system."

And that's why Ramaswamy says we need Donald Trump...

"That's what Donald Trump meant the first time around when he said he wanted to go in there and drain the swamp, and I think this time more than ever, he has the toolkit to actually do it."

Watch Vivek's 'drop the mic' moment in full below: