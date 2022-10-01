"We're A Second Amendment State": DeSantis Puts Looters On Notice After Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has put would-be looters on notice that they may get more than they bargained for if they attempt to break into homes following Hurricane Ian.

"Don’t even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation. And so local law enforcement is involved in monitoring that," he said during a Friday presser.

"You can have people you know bringing boats into some of these islands and trying to ransack people’s homes. I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not wanna chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state," DeSantis added.

"Don’t even think about looting ... We’re a Second Amendment state." — Ron DeSantis: https://t.co/vSlO1aR1SR pic.twitter.com/2tH3pH71TZ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 1, 2022

At one point, the governor said he saw a sign on a boarded up business in Punta Gorda which read: "you loot, we shoot."

There have been sporadic reports of looting in some of the state’s hardest hit areas. In Fort Myers cops busted five youthful looters. Another man was collared for burglary and criminal mischief in Levy County, WCJB20 reported. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno echoed DeSantis on Friday, offering a stern warning as Ian ravaged his jurisdiction. -NY Post

On Saturday, DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw drew gasps from the left after tweeting a photo of a home in Florida with signs outside that read: "TRY TO LOOT / I WILL EAT YOUR FACE".

This has been the theme of the gov's press sec all morning. Essentially, the message from the governor's office today is: Kill people you suspect of looting.



All because she saw a pic of some young people arrested for looting. Arrested, mind you. Not charged or convicted. https://t.co/HbRPQ3Nq3l — J.R. Duren (@JR_Duren) October 1, 2022

Pushaw hit back, tweeting: "Here’s an idea: Don’t commit crimes, especially crimes that victimize people devastated by a natural disaster who are also heavily armed."

Here’s an idea: Don’t commit crimes, especially crimes that victimize people devastated by a natural disaster who are also heavily armed. They have every right to use force to defend their lives and property. Consider this a PSA. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 1, 2022

This is an important message in large part because our media, and much of our law enforcement, has dismissed looting as “peaceful” and “victimless.” People need to know there are consequences for it. https://t.co/qwSWBNVI4n — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 1, 2022

