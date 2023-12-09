We're Starting To Find Out What's Beneath The Thin Veneer Of Civilization That We've All Been Taking For Granted

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

Unlike so many people around the world, those of us that live in the United States were fortunate enough to grow up in a relatively civilized society.

Unfortunately, we have turned our backs on the values that our forefathers handed down to us, and so now we are starting to find out what is beneath the thin veneer of civilization that we have all been taking for granted all these years.

Our society is absolutely teeming with predators, crime rates are soaring all over the nation, millions of Americans are afraid to leave their own homes, and hordes of drug addicts are literally pooping in the middle of our streets whenever they feel like it.

In some of our largest cities, highly organized groups of criminals are constantly invading homes. Of course when these thieves encounter a homeowner that is actually armed it can result in a deadly confrontation…

A homeowner shot and killed a home invasion suspect in Los Angeles early Saturday morning while a grandmother and toddler were in the house in the fifth such crime reported in the area in the space of 10 days. Officers were called to a home in the Granada Hills section of the San Fernando Valley, north of Beverly Hills, around 5am on Saturday after someone reported a ‘hot prowl’ – a burglary where the homeowner is present. ‘The officers’ preliminary investigation determined that approximately three to four armed males in their 20s entered the home with the intent to burglarize the location,’ according to LAPD officials.

Once upon a time, Los Angeles was such a beautiful city.

But now it is covered from one end to the other in filth, trash and drug paraphernalia.

Of course much of this degradation is being fueled by drug addiction.

We are in the midst of the worst drug crisis in the entire history of our country, and many addicts have made theft a lifestyle in order to fund their addictions.

In addition to robbing homes, these addicts are constantly smashing into vehicles, and they are one of the biggest reasons why retail theft has soared to unprecedented heights…

New York City has led the US with the sharpest increase in the number of reported shoplifting incidents since before the pandemic, according to a study. The Big Apple saw a 64% increase in reported incidents of retail theft during the four-year period between mid-2019 and June of this year, while Los Angeles experienced a 61% surge in the same metric, according to the Council on Criminal Justice.

This is not what a civilized society looks like.

In Bellevue, Washington, so many vehicles are being stolen that the police are literally giving away steering wheel locks in a desperate attempt to bring auto theft down…

The Bellevue Police Department is giving away steering wheel locks Sunday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bellevue Crossroads Substation. “The effort comes as auto thefts have been on the rise in Bellevue and across the region,” said BPD. BPD said Bellevue has had a 29% increase in car thefts in 2023 through October. BPD has seen a 762% and 730% increase in theft of Kias and Hyundais.

I honestly do not understand why people still want to live in these big cities.

According to one recent survey, 40 percent of Americans are now “afraid to walk alone at night near their home”.

Millions of Americans live in a constant state of fear because our nation is absolutely teeming with predators and drug addicts.

During his recent debate with Gavin Newsom, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pulled out the infamous “poop map” that shows reports of human feces on the streets of San Francisco…

During Thursday night’s debate between Gavin Newsom (D) and Ron DeSantis (R), the Florida governor busted out the San Francisco ‘poop map’ created by OpenTheBooks. The map, created in 2019, plotted nearly 120,000 case reports of human feces on the streets of San Francisco between 2011 and 2019 using the city’s open records portal and 311 call information posted by city officials.

Well, now that map has been updated, and despite everything officials have tried reports of human feces in the streets have been coming in faster than ever…

It’s been updated… According to Adam Andrzejwski of OpenTheBooks, here it is in all it’s brown glory – only now it’s got an additional 125,506 cases in just three years – more than double the amount reported in the initial eight-year period.

This is our country now.

We live in a country where hordes of mindless drug addicts pull down their pants and defecate in the streets whenever they feel like it.

And thanks to the open border policies of our leaders in Washington, more drug dealers and more drug addicts are pouring across our borders with each passing day.

It is being reported that the foreign-born population in the U.S. has now reached a whopping 49.5 million people…

The nation’s foreign-born population has hit an unprecedented 49.5 million, the largest ever recorded in American history, under President Joe Biden. Analysis by Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler at the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) revealed that in October the foreign-born population reached almost 50 million, increasing by 4.5 million foreign-born residents since Biden took office in January 2021.

How do you think the drug cartels in Mexico make so much money?

They make millions upon millions of dollars by selling drugs to us.

And our leaders refuse to secure our borders year after year.

It is infuriating.

We are literally committing national suicide, and the stage is set for an epic eruption of societal unrest in our major cities which will be so bad that it shock the entire planet.

Decades of incredibly bad decisions have brought us to this point, but even at this late hour our leaders continue to make some of the stupidest decisions imaginable.

