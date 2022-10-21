print-icon
What Really Just Happened In The UK...

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Oct 21, 2022 - 08:15 AM

It's "a shambles and a disgrace..."

Jeremy Hunt, the new 'de facto Prime Minister', is a 'Zero-COVID' loon who lobbied for children to be taken from their parents and put in quarantine camps.

As Nigel Farage noted, Hunt is the face of a globalist coup...

"This is a coup, the Conservative Party is dead."

Nigel Farage is furious...

"We're viewed as a complete laughing stock. There's now no point to the Tory party at all. It serves no purpose. Not only is it going to lose the next election. I say it needs to be replaced."

Good luck, UK!

Paul Joseph Watson attempts to explain the 'utter clusterfuck' we have seen in the UK in the last few weeks in his indomitable manner...

