What Really Just Happened In The UK...

It's "a shambles and a disgrace..."

Absolutely brilliantly said by Charles Walker MP. It sums up this dreadful group of misfits.



pic.twitter.com/zVhhBlbPg2 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 19, 2022

Jeremy Hunt, the new 'de facto Prime Minister', is a 'Zero-COVID' loon who lobbied for children to be taken from their parents and put in quarantine camps.

As Nigel Farage noted, Hunt is the face of a globalist coup...

"This is a coup, the Conservative Party is dead."

Nigel Farage is furious...

"We're viewed as a complete laughing stock. There's now no point to the Tory party at all. It serves no purpose. Not only is it going to lose the next election. I say it needs to be replaced."

'We need to replace the Conservative Party...I can't do that on my own, but if there are other major figures that want this to happen, then it can.'



Dan Wootton asks @Nigel_Farage whether he is prepared to return to frontline politics.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/mzCuG72zE2 — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 19, 2022

Good luck, UK!

Paul Joseph Watson attempts to explain the 'utter clusterfuck' we have seen in the UK in the last few weeks in his indomitable manner...