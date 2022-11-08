What Is Stressing America Out?

Worry about inflation shot up to the biggest stressor among Americans according to a survey by the American Psychological Association.

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic had relegated long-term top stress factor, worry about healthcare, to rank two. But, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, this year, Covid is out of the top 8 altogether and healthcare is down in rank six, as stress about the future of the nation as well as crime have taken over ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Inflation and crime have been among the top concerns for voters who head to the polls today.

Democrats are expected to sustain losses due to a weak economy and high cost of living. Both parties have meanwhile said that they consider the election a watershed moment for the future of the country and even its democratic foundations.

This year, 83 percent of U.S. adults reported being stressed out by the inflation, compared to 76 percent reporting feelings of stress about the future of the nation and 75 percent feeling stressed about violence and crime. For comparison, around 70 percent of Americans said they experienced stress because of healthcare concerns.