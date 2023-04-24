"Where Am I? Where Am I?": Trump Mocks Biden For Always Getting Lost

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a speech in Florida Friday, Donald Trump highlighted how he will likely be running for President against a man who doesn’t know where he is most of the time.

“He’s all ga-ga,” Trump told the crowd, adding “he doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

“Sometimes you have to talk tough, and sometimes you have to talk soft, and he’s got a mixed up. He talks tough when you’re supposed to talk soft, and he talks soft when you’re supposed to talk tough,” Trump continued, referring to times when Biden suddenly starts yelling for no reason during speeches.

Trump further noted, “then he walks off the stage, but he’s supposed to walk that way! Where am I? Where am I?!” referring to Biden getting lost practically every time he’s on a stage.

Meanwhile, a new NBC poll has revealed that 53 percent of 2020 Biden voters say that he shouldn’t run again.

The poll also found that more than three quarters of voters under the age of 35 don’t want a second Biden term, believing him to be too old.

Americans are dissatisfied with what is likely coming: A 2024 re-match between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.



According to a new @NBCNews poll, just 1 in 4 Americans believe Biden should run for re-election and only 35% believe Trump should run again. pic.twitter.com/HB97g2mOm0 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 23, 2023

The findings come on the heels of a Rasmussen poll that revealed almost two thirds of Democratic voters would like to see challengers run against Biden, with less than 40 percent believing Biden should seek a second term.

