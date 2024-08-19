Where DNCs And RNCs Have Taken Place

When the Democratic Party picked the city of Milwaukee as the location for its 2020 National Convention, it chose a Midwestern city other than Chicago for the first time in more than 100 years.

The Republican Party apparently hasn't forgotten how Democrats invaded their National Convention turf four years ago. The 2024 RNC took place in Wisconsin's most populous city as the Midwest is expected to once more play a key role in November's presidential election.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, with the the Democratic National Convention kicking off in Chicago today, Democrats have reverted to familiar Midwestern territory.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Republican have branched out much more within the region, visiting Kansas City and Cleveland multiple times (including in 2016) as well as St. Paul (in 2008) and Detroit once.

Both Democrats and Republicans have also favored New York City as well as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for their conventions and neither party has branched out to the West Coast more than a couple of times.

But while Democrats have also added East Coast locations Boston and Atlantic City to their roster over the years, Republicans have been more active in the South, visiting Dallas, Tampa and New Orleans. Both parties have held their annual events in Miami, Houston and Charlotte, North Carolina.