Where Electric Cars Are (Not) Being Considered

The adoption and openness to electric cars vary significantly between states in the United States.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong details below, while some states appear to be embracing EVs in large numbers as the future of transportation, others states are home to large majorities seemingly still skeptical about the feasibility and practicality of electric vehicles.

As data from the Statista Consumer Insights survey shows, California is one state that is at the forefront of the electric car revolution, with over 30 percent of respondents saying they consider the propulsion type 'electric' when buying a car.

New York, Maryland and New Hampshire also had over 30 percent keeping an EV in mind in 2022.

On the other end of the scale, states like North Dakota, Kentucky and Alaska showed relatively little interest in adopting electric cars as a viable transportation option.