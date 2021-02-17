"Where The Hell Are We?" - Biden's CNN Townhall Disaster Ignored By Mainstream Media

In his first such public appearance since the campaign, President Biden joined CNN's Anderson Cooper on stage last night in Milwaukee in a town-hall-style discussion. It did not go well... but you'd never know that if you only read the mainstream media.

The president faced no pushback from Mr.Cooper for failing to denounce China’s Uyghur genocide calling it a "cultural norm", or claims that black or brown 'folks' don't know how to use the internet, that military is fueling the "growth of white supremacy, or the fact that he wakes up every morning wondering "where the hell are we?"

As Summit News' Steve Watson details below, the question, after watching this, should be "this guy is in charge now?"

When Anderson Cooper asked the hard hitting probing question ‘What is it like to live in the White House?’ Biden responded by stating “I wake up every morning, look at Jill, and say ‘where the hell are we?’”

COOPER: "You’ve already spent a great deal of time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Except now you’re living there and you’re president. It’s been four weeks. What’s it like? How is it different?"



BIDEN: "I wake up every morning, look at Jill, and say 'where the hell are we?'" pic.twitter.com/vdAjxUnWOT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Surely this will be comforting for Americans to hear.

Elsewhere during the car crash exchange, Biden claimed that former military and former police officers are fueling the “growth of white supremacy,” while claiming President Trump refused to condemn it:

Later, Biden went on to claim that people of color don’t know how to use the internet:

"Minorities... don't know how to use, know how to get online."@JoeBiden is perpetuating a racist trope that minorities don't know how to use the internet.#BidenTownhall pic.twitter.com/hsVuC02PdC — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 17, 2021

He also found himself in a bind when he uttered a ‘racist’ fact:

Joe Biden says "bIack on bIack crime" is the primary concern of many minority communities, not police brutality, and then stops himself mid sentence realizing he has just committed the cardinal sin of uttering aloud a hate-fact. #BidenTowhall pic.twitter.com/ixHYdVgolz — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 17, 2021

Answers on a post card as to what the hell this comment means:

BIDEN: "Did you ever five years ago think every second or third ad out of five or six should turn out to be biracial couples?" pic.twitter.com/1jVYuSqQuI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

When it comes to racism in communist China, however, that’s just a “cultural norm”:

“If you know anything about Chinese history, it has always been the time when China has been victimized by the outer world is when they haven’t been unified at home,” said Biden, going on to say that President Xi Jinping is aiming to achieve a “tightly controlled China.” “I’m not gonna speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uyghurs in the western mountains of China…culturally there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow,” he added.

So what Biden is pretty much saying is that genocide is a cultural norm !?pic.twitter.com/5lFPo9FN8C — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 17, 2021

Turning to crime...

BIDEN: "No one should go to jail for a drug offense." pic.twitter.com/75usLcTWlA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Immigration...

Joe Biden says that a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants would be essential in any immigration bill pic.twitter.com/VHkF0SVmQv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Turning to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the slow uptake of the vaccine in the US, Biden predictably blamed Trump for ‘wasting time’ with the vaccine rollout (despite the fact that Trump’s administration defied all odds to get the vaccine distributed in record time):

Biden also blatantly lied and claimed there was no vaccine when he took office:

At the beginning of the town hall, President Biden claimed he didn't have a vaccine when he came into office.



The first shots occurred on December 14 and one million doses were being administered per day when he took office on January 20. pic.twitter.com/NX61LTvqF7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Does he really believe Americans can’t remember as far back as 30 days ago?

When asked when he sees lockdowns and mask mandates ending, Biden said he ‘hopes’ it’ll be over in A YEAR:

Pres. Biden is asked when he thinks everything can go back to normal:



"By next Christmas, I think we'll be a different circumstance God willing than we are today.. A year from now, I think there will be significantly fewer people socially distanced, not having to wear a mask." pic.twitter.com/gUUVQfbyH2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

What a wreck.

As LibertyNation's Mark Angelides points out, it appears by the lack of coverage of this disaster that America’s Fourth Estate has entered a new era of wilful blindness:

When statements from the president are downplayed or ignored by the legacy media, it begs the question of who can be trusted to deliver the news. There is an ongoing censorship war between social media giants and smaller boutique outlets that do not follow the party line. This situation has gone far beyond which service is most likely to deliver factual information and has descended to the point where the sins of omission are not only ubiquitous but also destructive.

News has a duty to be informative, regardless of whether that information is personally damaging to the White House occupant.