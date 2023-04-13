Which States Allow The Permitless Carry Of Guns?

In July, Florida will become the 26th state in the U.S. that isn't requiring a permit to carry a concealed gun in public.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation last week finalizing the change. In recent years, more and more states have enacted similar legislation, but the case of Florida is significant as it still outlaws the open carry of guns - typically only common in a few states that have very strict gun legislation.

All other 25 states that allow permitless concealed carry also allow permitless open carry. Alabama was the latest to implement no carry permits at all on Jan. 1, 2023, preceded by Indiana, Georgia and Ohio in 2022 and Utah, Montana, Iowa, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas in 2021. The change in Indiana made headlines as it occurred just two weeks before a deadly mass shooting at a mall in an Indianapolis suburb, where a gunman killed three and wounded two more before being shot dead by a bystander who also carried a gun.

For many decades, Vermont was the only state with these types of laws, which is why the practice is sometimes also referred to as “Vermont carry”. In 2011, Wyoming was the first state to enact or re-introduce similar laws.

Throughout the U.S., there are eight states requiring permits for open and concealed carry. Another three (plus Washington D.C.) require permits for concealed carry and prohibit the open carry of most guns. 13 states allow the open carry of guns without a permit while requiring one for concealed carry (no states do it the other way around).