Whistleblowers Reveal FBI Has 'Voluminous Evidence' Of Possible Hunter Biden Criminal Conduct: Senator

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

FBI whistleblowers have revealed that the bureau has “voluminous evidence” of possible criminal conduct by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, according to a top senator.

“Based on recent protected disclosures to my office, the FBI has within its possession significant, impactful and voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials in a letter dated Oct. 13.

James Biden is the president’s brother.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, at the White House in Washington, on April 18, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been approached by a number of whistleblowers in recent months about how the bureau has handled its investigation of Hunter Biden, who carried out business in China and other countries while his father was vice president.

The evidence of possible criminal activity includes a summary of an interview FBI agents had conducted with Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s onetime business partner, shortly before the 2020 presidential election.

“In that interview, Mr. Bobulinski stated that the arrangement Hunter Biden and James Biden created with foreign nationals connected to the communist Chinese government included assisting them with potential business deals and investments while Joe Biden was Vice President; however, that work remained intentionally uncompensated while Joe Biden was Vice President. After Joe Biden left the Vice Presidency, the summary makes clear that Hunter Biden and James Biden worked with CEFC and affiliated individuals to compensate them for that past work and the benefits they procured for CEFC,” Grassley wrote.

CEFC China Energy, now defunct, was a large energy firm in China.

According to the summary, Grassley said, Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their associates created a venture that would enable them to be compensated.

An operating agreement attached to Grassley’s letter outlined the percentage each individual would receive through LLCs. Ten percent of Hunter Biden’s interest was to be held for his father, according to Bobulinski.

“Based on allegations provided to my office, the information provided by Mr. Bobulinski formed a sufficient basis to open a full field investigation on pay-to-play grounds; however, it is unclear whether the FBI did so and whether the information is part of the ongoing criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney Weiss,” Grassley wrote.

The bureau also is in possession of other documents, including one noting that the former vice president met with his son and business associates in 2017 at a conference in Los Angeles, the senator wrote.

He sent the letter to U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss, a Trump appointee, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Biden appointee, in addition to Wray.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz received a copy of the letter.

Grassley said the disclosures “beg the question” of what U.S. authorities have done to investigate, while noting that the Department of Justice and FBI haven’t disputed any previous revelations based on whistleblower disclosures regarding Hunter Biden since May.

“Simply put, enough is enough—the Justice Department and FBI must come clean to Congress and the American people with respect to the steps they have taken, or failed to take, relating to the Hunter Biden investigation,” Grassley wrote.

