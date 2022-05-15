White House Admits It Lied About Vaccines

As rampant inflation continues to kick Americans in the teeth, the Biden administration can't stop doing victory laps over how much they've 'accomplished' - by taking credit for things that were already in motion.

On Thursday, the White House patted itself on the back once again - bragging about '8.3 million jobs' and 'the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President's term' in history -- the natural reaction to the government's job-killing pandemic restrictions being lifted.

But wait, they also lied - claiming that when Biden took office, "millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available," which is both categorically false and widely known not to be the case.

When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available.



In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President's term ever recorded. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2022

For starters, Biden himself was vaccinated before taking office. In fact, more than one million doses per day were being administered when Biden took office under the Trump administration's 'Operation Warp Speed.'

And while the admin can count on Twitter not to label their tweet 'false or misleading' - as they so frequently did during the last administration, the lie was so blatant that CNN even called them out on it - and they issued a correction the next day (it wasn't a lie, they simply 'misstated' a fact).

We previously misstated that vaccines were unavailable in January 2021. We should have said that they were not widely available.



Vaccines became available shortly before the President came into office. Since then, he’s responsible for fully vaccinating over 200 million people. https://t.co/rHJ0GZ63Dy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2022

The people aren't buying it...

Sorry, not good enough. You spread COVID related misinformation and now must be banned. Isn’t that how it still works? — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) May 14, 2022

I am a health care worker had my vaccine in 12/20 so yes they were available to all the men and women who worked so very hard during the pandemic — Michelle Cordes (@michellecordes1) May 13, 2022

Must be really hard when they can't blame Putin or Trump for their own incompetence.