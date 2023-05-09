The White House Is Blocking The New York Post From Attending Biden Appearances

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The New York Post revealed Monday that The White House is blocking its reporters from attending Joe Biden’s public appearances, suggesting that it is doing so in retaliation for the outlet reporting on “his relatives’ foreign dealings.”

The New York Post reported that despite there being 20 empty seats in the South Court Auditorium on Monday at Biden’s only public appearance, the outlet’s request for a press credential was denied.

Today's cover: White House bans The Post from Biden event as Hunter indictment looms https://t.co/qspXoDAoI7 pic.twitter.com/8ZFDVjufal — New York Post (@nypost) May 9, 2023

The Newspaper intimated that it was due to it being at the forefront of reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop and shady foreign money deals.

Biden appeared Monday with Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg to gibber through comments on flight delays and cancelations.

The Post reports:

The White House press office barred The Post from attending President Biden’s only daytime public event Monday as federal prosecutors near a decision on criminally charging first son Hunter Biden for tax fraud and other crimes. The Post has closely covered the president’s ties to his relatives’ foreign dealings and first reported in October 2020 on files from Hunter’s abandoned laptop that link Joe Biden to ventures in China and Ukraine. Biden, who falsely characterized The Post’s reporting as Russian disinformation, appeared with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to talk about airline policies in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building In a Monday email, White House staff informed The Post: “We are unable to accommodate your credential request to attend the Investing in Airline Accountability Remarks on 5/8. The remarks will be live-streamed and can be viewed at WH.gov. Thank you for understanding. We will let you know if a credential becomes available.” The email does not claim that the exclusion is due to “space limitations” — an excuse that was used until recently to justify the press office’s mysterious prescreening of reporters let into large presidential events, which under past administrations were open to all journalists on White House grounds.

It is odd that Biden’s handlers would bar the New York Post or any press from events, given that he never answers any questions anyway, with Monday being no different:

Biden once again refuses to take any questions pic.twitter.com/XT3xDe1GQc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2023

Someone is scared to be asked a question that wasn't presented beforehand — Mike Gee (@TheGrumpyJew01) May 9, 2023

Our banana republic — Bob Wolfgram Sr. (@wolfgrambob) May 9, 2023

Can’t hide him in the basement this time round so hide the media instead — ITruthSeekYou (@ItruthseeQ) May 9, 2023

