White House Calls GOP Investigations Into Biden Family Corruption 'Long-Debunked Conspiracy Theories'

The White House has accused Congressional Republicans of stoking "long-debunked conspiracy theories" in regards to allegations from House lawmakers that President Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings with his son Hunter.

"Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically-motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories," said White House Counsel office spokesman, Ian Sams.

"President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities, and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge."

Like the conspiracy theory that Hunter Biden's laptop had 'all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign'?

Or that border agents whipped migrants?

Or that Capitol Police officers were killed on January 6th?

Or that Joe Biden had no knowledge of Hunter's international business dealings?

On Thursday, GOP Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan held a press conference to provide details into their upcoming investigations into the Bidens and the Biden administration.

According to Comer, whistleblowers have come forward to detail how Hunter and family "flourished and became millionaires simply by offering access to the family," Fox News reports.

"Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden's business deals, and is he compromised? That's our investigation," he said.

Republicans have alleged a "decade-long pattern of influence peddling, national security risks, and political cover-ups" involving the Biden family.

"Committee Republicans’ investigation has uncovered evidence demonstrating deliberate, repeated deception of the American people, abuse of the Executive Branch for personal gain, use of government power to obstruct the investigation and prevent transparency, and potential violations of the United States Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause," states a GOP report released Thursday.

"The President's personal participation in his family’s global business ventures—committed through and by a complex network of relatives and associates to enrich the Biden family—has exposed the United States to national security risks that could be leveraged by our enemies to undermine the Office of the President."