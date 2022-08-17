White House Climate Science Overseer Sanctioned And Barred By The National Academy Of Sciences

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A senior White House climate advisor has been sanctioned by the National Academy of Sciences for violating its ethics policies.

Axios reports that Jane Lubchenco, the deputy director for climate and environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, has been pulled up by the NAS for editing a paper later found to contain technical errors, as well as having worked with the scientists involved in it, one of which turned out to be her brother-in law.

Lubchenco was found to have violated NAS Code of Conduct Section 3, which states that “NAS members shall avoid those detrimental research practices that are clear violations of the fundamental tenets of research.”

The section also notes “Members should be fair and objective peer reviewers, maintain confidentiality when requested, promptly move to correct the literature when errors in their own work are detected, include all deserving authors on publications, and give appropriate credit to prior work in citations.”

Axios notes that Lubchenco commented “I accept these sanctions for my error in judgment in editing a paper authored by some of my research collaborators — an error for which I have publicly stated my regret.”

The report also notes that GOP Representatives Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma and Jay Obernolte of California wrote an open letter in February calling for the White House to ” consider whether Dr. Lubchenco’s leading role in the Administration’s scientific integrity efforts undermines public confidence in future policy decisions.”

The Republicans also noted that “As an editor at the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Dr. Lubchenco demonstrated a clear disregard for rules meant to prevent conflicts of interest in publishing peer-reviewed studies.”

“Now, Dr. Lubchenco is playing a leading role in developing and overseeing this Administration’s best practices for scientific integrity. Her violation of one of the core tenets of scientific integrity makes her current leadership role very troubling,” the GOP reps. added.

Lubchenco is still inhabiting the role at the White House and has been tweeting and retweeting material related to the so called green energy ‘transition’:

