White House Alters Official Transcript After Biden Says 'Black And Hispanic' Workers 'Don't Have High School Diplomas'

President Biden, who was mentored by former KKK 'Exalted Cyclops' Robert Byrd, once called a black adviser 'boy' during a FEMA briefing, called Obama the first mainstream 'bright and clean' and articulate African-American, and worried in the late 70s that forcing schools to desegregate would subject his white children to "a racial jungle," just did it again.

(There's a lot more, by the way...)

Then-Senator Joe Biden holding hands with mentor and former KKK Exalted Cyclops Sen. Robert Byrd in 2008

In another humiliating gaffe, the 80-year-old Biden suggested that black and hispanic workers don't have high school diplomas.

"We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas," he said in televised remarks.

I wonder at people who listen to Biden and think he’s a good president.



Here are some clips from his speech in Maryland.



Good thing he’s there to help the African- Americans, Hispanics and veterans- you know those without a high school diploma. pic.twitter.com/Eo4HEb4Fl7 — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) September 15, 2023

The White House, of course, went into damage control mode - doctoring the official transcript to read something Biden never said, and claiming that there was supposed to be the word "and" separating the minority groups and veterans, from 'those without high school diplomas.'

"We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high school diplomas," reads the official transcript.

Blacks, hispanics, veterans, and possibly those without high school diplomas took offense, and general mockery ensued.

Oh, and Biden lied in the same speech about teaching at the University of Pennsylvania.