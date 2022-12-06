White House: Elon's 'Twitter Files' On Hunter Laptop Coverup Are 'Haphazard Distraction'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday tap-danced around the issue of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story right before the 2020 US election, calling it "not healthy" because it doesn't do anything to improve Americans' lives (like the inflation which has gripped the nation since Biden took office?).

"What is happening — it’s frankly, it’s not healthy. It won’t do anything to help a single American improve their lives. And so look, we see this as an interesting, you know, coincidence, and you know, it’s a distraction," said Jean-Pierre at the end of her Monday briefing, where she offered a lengthy rebuke of Musk's Friday reveal on how Twitter execs worked behind CEO Jack Dorsey's back to censor the New York Post's bombshell report.

"We see this as an interesting, or a coincidence, if I may, that he would so haphazardly — Twitter would so haphazardly push this distraction that is full of old news, if you think about it," Biden's spox continued, downplaying the politically motivated censorship and denial of free speech revealed in Musk's release, the NY Post notes.

"And at the same time, Twitter is facing very real and very serious questions about the rising volume of anger, hate and anti-Semitism on their platform and how they’re letting it happen," she continued.

Watch:

Jean-Pierre got into a fierce exchange with Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich.

"On Twitter, because you guys said you’re keeping a close eye on Elon Musk’s ownership and this is the first time we’ve talked to you since he released the files a few days ago — is it the White House view that decisions at Twitter were made appropriately in terms of decisions to censor this reporting ahead of the election?" asked Heinrich.

To which Jean Pierre shot back: "You mischaracterize actually what I actually said and took it out of context when you asked your question," adding "Look, when I answered the question and I already actually already addressed this about how the White House and the administration is seeing what’s happening on Twitter."

"We follow also what’s going on, just like you guys are reporting it, just like you guys are seeing. And what I was commenting to is like yes, we’re seeing what is happening, just like you all are seeing what’s happening with Twitter. So just want to clear that up because you definitely mischaracterized what I said or put it out of context. And so can you ask your question again?"

To which Heinrich replied: "My question was that you had said I think six or so days ago to the White House was watching closely the situation at Twitter after Elon Musk’s ownership of it with respect to misinformation. And because these files were released on the basis of ‘hacked materials’ clause at Twitter where decisions were made to censor reporting leading up to the election. My question was, is it the White House view that these decisions were made appropriately in light of what has come out?"

"Which decisions? By whom?" Jean-Pierre shot back, playing dumb.

"By Twitter," Heinrich replied.

Twitter suspended the NY Post's account following the release of the Hunter Biden laptop story, and banned users from sharing links to it - both publicly and in private messages. The laptop contains damning evidence of Joe Biden's involvement with his son Hunter and brother James' business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Twitter hid behind their "hacked materials" policy in their decision to interfere in the 2020 US election, despite there being no evidence of hacking, and the Post clearly explaining how the laptop was abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop.