White House Partners With Dating Apps In Vaccination Push 

In a rather unorthodox way in incentivizing people to get vaccinated, the White House has tapped nine of the largest dating sites to offer perks and COVID badges to those who've been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Axios.

Vaccinated users on Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble, and Badoo will obtain exclusive access to premium content such as boosts, super likes, and super swipes. With proof of vaccination, users will be able to receive a COVID badge in their vaccination status.

Tinder's Profile Vaccination Badges

The White House teaming up with the largest dating websites aims to get more people vaccinated. President Biden desperately wants to reach his target of 70% of American adults vaccinated by July 4.

Specific perks will vary by dating app. Axios provides a list of various types of premium content for vaccinated people mingling on dating apps:

Tinder: Members will be able to add stickers to their profile including "Getting Vaxed" or "Vaccines Save Lives." Those who get vaccinated will get a "Super Like" to raise their chance of being seen by a desired match.

OkCupid: Daters will be able to add an "I'm Vaccinated" profile badge and those who are vaccinated will get a free "boost" and can choose to be paired with others who are also vaccinated.

Bumble and Badoo will enable US customers to add a "vaccinated" badge to their profiles. Both apps will give credit toward premium features such as Spotlights and "Superswipes."

BLK, a site for Black singles, will add a new "Vaxified" profile badge and give a free "boost" to those who get vaccinated and display the badge.

Chispa, the largest dating app for Latino singles, will add a new "Vacunado" profile badge option and also give a free "boost" to those who are vaccinated.

Hinge: will encourage users to share their vaccination status on their profiles and give vaccinated users a free "Rose" — Hinge's way to show extra interest.

Match: Members will have the option to add a new "Vaccinated" badge and give those who are vaccinated a free "Boost" to help them stand out on the app.

Plenty of Fish: Members will be able to add an "I Got My Shot" badge to their profiles in early June. Those who do so can receive 20 Live! credits to use on the Plenty of Fish Live! streaming feature.

What's unclear is how the apps plan to certify users' vaccination history. The Verge reached out to some dating apps that said they already have an authentication system in place.

According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers, President Biden's 70% goal by July 4 might fall short. More than 160 million people -- or about 48% of the US population -- have received at least one dose, and about 127 million people, or 38% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The White House's partnership with Big Tech companies to incentivize people to get vaccinated seems rather dystopic.