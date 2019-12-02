White House Revokes Press Pass For "Openly Biased" Bloomberg News

Update (1240ET) : Exposing the stunning lack of self-awareness (and engulfing groupthink), Bloomberg's editor-in-chief has responded to The White House claims:

"The accusation of bias couldn't be further from the truth. We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign."

Last week, Bloomberg News' editor-in-chief John Micklethwait announced a controversial decision to the outlet's 2,700 journalists and analysts. The news agency will still cover polls, policies and how the Bloomberg campaign is doing, however investigative stories on Bloomberg or any other Democratic candidate are now banned; but they will continue to investigate and report on the Trump administration.

As one would expect, this immediately caused uproar among those on the right, but perhaps more notably, the media was very upset with a union representing Bloomberg journalists has demanded that the publication lift its ban on investigating Michael Bloomberg and other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Well the blowback from the decision is continuing as The White House has removed Bloomberg News' press credentials....

"The decision by Bloomberg News to formalize preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong. "Bloomberg News has declared that they won't investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting on President Trump. As President Trump's campaign, we are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don't announce their biases so publicly. Presented with this new policy from Bloomberg News, our campaign was forced to determine how to proceed. "Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events. We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis. This will remain the policy of the Trump campaign until Bloomberg News publicly rescinds its decision." - Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager

By way of example, Bloomberg 'news' wrote this with a straight face this morning...

The “No Malarkey” theme -- emblazoned on the side of Biden’s tour bus -- nods at both the candidate’s reputation for truth-telling and Trump’s supposed aversion to it.

