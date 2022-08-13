White House Warns Of Dangers As Congress Members Take Unauthorized Trips To Ukraine

What could go wrong? It's being widely reported that some Congressional members are taking unauthorized trips to Ukraine following complaints that the White House stopped approving them.

The Hill reports Friday that "At least one Democrat and six Republican lawmakers, including Fitzpatrick, have traveled to Ukraine independently between April and July." This is in reference to Pennsylvania Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, who in May went to Odesa and Kyiv, but without waiting for Biden administration approval.

Image via US Senate

The White House has meanwhile warned of serious security risks for these "off the books" trips. Concerning Fitzpatrick, The Hill writes, "The former FBI agent, who helped stand up Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2015, traveled with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), relying on a network of personal contacts and the Ukrainian government to ensure his safety."