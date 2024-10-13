Whitmer Apologizes For Lesbian Hagmaxxing Dorito Stunt After Catholic Backlash

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has apologized for a video in which she feeds a social media influencer a Dorito chip - a stunt widely slammed by Catholic organizations as mocking the sacrament of communion.

In the video, influencer Liz Plank kneels before Whitmer, who feeds her the chip. Whitmer then gazes at the camera while wearing a Harriz-Walz hat.

"I would never do something to denigrate someone’s faith," Whitmer said in a statement provided to Michigan's WJBK, adding that the stunt was meant to promote legislation signed by President Joe Biden in 2022 known as the "Chips Act," which provides $280 billion to research and manufacture semiconductors.

According to Whitmer, it was "construed as something it was never intended to be, and I apologize for that."

Whitmer's stunt was slammed by the Michigan Catholic Conference, which accused Whitmer and Plank of "specifically imitating the posture and gestures of Catholics receiving the Eucharist."

Paul Long, the conference's CEO, said of Whitmer's apology: "While dialogue on this issue with the governor’s office is appreciated, whether or not insulting Catholics and the Eucharist was the intent, it has had an offensive impact."

