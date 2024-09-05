Who Drinks The Most Beer In The World?

The global beer industry is not only a cultural phenomenon but also a massive economic engine, contributing over half a trillion dollars to the global GDP.

From the fertile barley fields of France and Argentina to the vast manufacturing hubs of Brazil and China, the beer sector is deeply interconnected, yet it remains profoundly localized - in fact, 89% of supplies used in beer production are sourced from within the domestic markets where the beer is ultimately sold.

The Largest Beer Markets Worldwide

Recent data from Kirin Holdings offers insight into the global thirst for beer, revealing which countries dominate the market in terms of sheer volume consumed. Here are the top 10 beer-drinking countries by total consumption in 2022:

As these figures demonstrate, China, the United States, and Brazil lead the pack, together accounting for more than 40% of global beer consumption.

China: The Reigning Beer Giant

China has maintained its status as the world's top beer consumer for an astounding 20 consecutive years. The country’s beer market is not only the largest but also one of the most dynamic. In 2023 alone, 7,000 new beer-related businesses were launched in China, reflecting the growing demand. Impressively, 90% of the Chinese beer market is dominated by domestic brands, with Snow Beer and Tsingtao leading the charge. As the fastest-growing beer market globally, China's beer revenues are expected to hit $124.2 billion in 2024.

United States: A Shifting Beer Landscape

Ranking second globally, the United States consumes about half as much beer as China. Yet, the U.S. beer market remains robust, valued at $116.9 billion. Interestingly, the market saw a significant shift recently when Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light as the top-selling beer in the country. The American market is largely driven by domestic beers, which make up 63.6% of total sales, followed by imported beers at 23.2% and craft beers at 13.3% in 2023. This diversity reflects the varied tastes of American consumers and the evolving dynamics of the beer market.

Brazil: A Major Player in Beer Consumption

Brazil comes in third on the global list, responsible for 7.8% of worldwide beer consumption. The Brazilian beer market is poised to generate $49.3 billion in revenue by 2024. Within this market, Brahma, known for its pale lagers, stands as the most valuable beer brand. The country’s love for beer is evident in its substantial share of global consumption, cementing Brazil as a key player in the industry.

Beer Dominates the Americas

Overall, beer is the most consumed alcoholic beverage across the Americas, comprising 54% of recorded alcohol consumption. This dominance reflects the beverage's cultural significance and economic impact in the region, underscoring beer's unique ability to bring people together across different societies.

As the global beer industry continues to grow and evolve, it remains a fascinating example of how local traditions can shape and drive a global marketplace, creating a dynamic and ever-changing landscape. The major players—China, the United States, and Brazil—are not just consuming beer but are also influencing global trends, setting the stage for what the future of this beloved beverage might hold.

And as illustrated by Voronoi and Visual Capitalist: