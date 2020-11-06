Why Does Biden Have So Many More Votes Than Democrat Senators In Swing States?

In most elections, the majority of votes are cast "down the ticket" - meaning, a voter supports both party's presidential nominee and state Congressional candidates. In fact, according to Pew Research, "overwhelming shares of voters who are supporting Trump and Biden say they are also supporting the same-party candidate for Senate."

Typically, this means that that the number of votes for a presidential candidate and that party's Senate candidates are relatively close.

Twitter user "US Rebel" (@USRebellion1776), however, found that the number of votes cast for Joe Biden far exceeds those cast for that state's Senate candidates in swing states, while those cast for Trump and GOP Senators remains far closer.

In Michigan, for example, there was a difference of just 7,131 votes between Trump and GOP candidate John James, yet the difference between Joe Biden and Democratic candidate Gary Peters was a staggering 69,093.

In Georgia, there was an 818 vote difference between Trump and the GOP Senator, vs. a 95,000 difference between Biden and the Democratic candidate for Senator.

In Georgia, it's even worse.



Where they're currently "finding" new Biden votes.



Trump: 2,432,799

GOP Sen: 2,433,617

Dif: 818



Biden: 2,414,651

Dem Sen: 2,318,850

Dif: 95,801



Again, after accounting for 3rd party vote, HUGE amount of mysterious Biden votes w/ no down ticket. pic.twitter.com/iRtTM2IaeG — US Rebel (@USRebellion1776) November 5, 2020

Yet, in two non-swing states, there was "no massive flood of mysterious empty Biden votes," leading US Rebel to suggest "It's fraud."

In Wyoming, the difference on the Democratic side is is just 725 votes, while in Montana the difference is 27,457.

Another control state, which Dems aren't currently trying to steaI.



Montana



Trump: 340,635

GOP Sen: 330,317

Dif: 10,318



Biden: 243,278

Dem Sen: 270,735

Dif: 27,457



Stable numbers for GOP, and when you factor in 3rd party vote, no mysterious Biden-only ballots like the swings. pic.twitter.com/d6QLpGqiI7 — US Rebel (@USRebellion1776) November 5, 2020

What's going on here? If it were "never-Trumpers" pairing Biden with their GOP Congressional picks? If so, we would expect fewer votes for Trump than GOP Senators. We're open to suggestions.