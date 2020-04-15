Why Is Hunter Biden Still Listed As Board Member Of Chinese Company He Vowed To Resign From?

Hunter Biden is many things. Ukrainian energy expert, artist, stripper impregnator, crack aficionado. Oh, and he's still a board member of a Chinese private equity firm he said he'd resign from last October, according to Chinese business records reported by the Daily Caller.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in early November that his client had resigned from BHR’s board, but he did not provide any evidence of his departure from the Chinese private equity firm at the time. Chinese business records the DCNF accessed Tuesday still name Hunter Biden as a director of BHR. He also retains a 10% equity stake in BHR through his company, Skaneateles LLC, business records for the Chinese private equity firm show. -Daily Caller

In October, Biden pledged to leave the company, BHR Partners, a private equity fund backed by some of China's largest state banks, local government and the national pension fund, by the end of that month.

According to BHR's website, they manage $2.1 billion in assets. Biden, who remained an unpaid board member since its founding in 2013, obtained his equity stake in the firm in October, 2017 valued at $420,000 according to his attorney, Mesires. '

Hunter Biden had arranged for then-Vice President Joe Biden to shake hands with the CEO of BHR in December 2013, a meeting that caused some White House advisors to worry whether the younger Biden was exposing his father to criticism, The New Yorker reported. In a statement issued Oct. 13 by his lawyer, Hunter Biden pledged to resign his position on BHR’s board “on or by October 31.” The statement did not say whether Hunter Biden intended to relinquish his ownership stake in the Chinese private equity firm. -Daily Caller

"The statement my son put out today, which I saw when he put it out — I was told it was going to be put out, I did not consult with him about what’s being put out — in fact represents the kind of man of integrity he is," said Hunter's father, Joe Biden, last October.

Yet, according to independent data provider Qixinbao, Hunter is still listed as a BHR board member as of Tuesday.

The Caller notes that Biden's continued presence on the list couldn't be due too a processing delay in China's National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System (NECIPS), as a March 24 submission to reflect the resignation of Biden's business partner, Eric Scherwin, as the company's supervisor, was reflected. Scherwin and Biden served together as loobbyists for Oldaker, Biden & Belair as far back as 2008.

Finally - guess what address is listed for Biden's firm - Skaneatles? Why, his $12,000 per month Los Angeles rental house valued at $3.8 million - which he resided in while desperately trying to avoid paying child support to the former Arkansas stripper he impregnated.

"Man of integrity," indeed.