Why Israel Needs A Second Amendment

Submitted by Aidan Johnston of Gun Owners of America,

While insurgents were flying across the Israeli border on paragliders, a series of coordinated attacks left more than 1200 Israelis dead, many at a music festival on the Gaza border.

A day later, in response to the tragedy, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that the country would be taking a series of actions to loosen its strict gun control laws.

Of course, with videos of Hamas gunmen kicking in doors in an Israeli village near the border, it's not hard to understand why the government of Israel is starting to second-guess its strict gun control laws.

The truth is the individual right of the people to keep and bear arms is "necessary to the security of a free state."

That's something that Americans understand. There's no need to fear an invading force of paragliders, (or any force at all, really) coming over the US border. Even if the military didn't immediately take care of the threat, American citizens would convert their F-150s into makeshift technicals and squash the invaders with overwhelming firepower.

Israel is currently passing out thousands of "weapons of war" to civilian security teams.



This is a complete 180 from when the Israeli Defense Forces were DISARMING people & leaving them with only a pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition.



The lesson? Never give up your firearms. pic.twitter.com/G4qg12Wj1Z — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) October 12, 2023

And to those who say, "That could never happen here." Never say never.

The ATF recently notified all FFLs in border states to be on the lookout for straw purchases of belt-fed & 50-caliber firearms.

I spent 3 days at a night vision class which included a few BORTAC agents, and they all said the cartels have exactly what they have if not better.



PVS31s, IR lasers and illuminators, the whole smash.



The border is a near-peer war happening right under our noses. https://t.co/85VjRuro7W — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) October 11, 2023

Israel's gun culture is fraught with civilian firearm restrictions. And to make matters worse, the Israel Defense Forces have spent the last few years confiscating guns from local civilian security forces.

This confiscation has led to Israeli civilians being outgunned as they defend their homes. While Hamas terrorists invaded with machine guns, grenades, and missiles, these Israeli gun owners were forced to fight back with only a single handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition each, the maximum allowed by law.

But while the changes in Israel's Firearms Licensing Division will no doubt benefit self-defenders held up by bureaucracy and paperwork, those who are eligible to carry firearms under the new rules will still have "to undergo a telephone interview" and may have to wait up to "a week" for approval.

Even then, Israeli gun owners can only purchase a meager 100 rounds of ammunition. That's not even enough ammo for a good range day.

As of the writing of this article, the license application portal is down, likely due to overwhelming demand.

That means even citizens who qualify under this may-issue permitting system can't apply for that "speedy" telephone interview.

Instead of ammunition restrictions, waiting periods, and bureaucratic firearm licensing, Israel needs a Second Amendment protecting individuals' right to keep and bear arms for self-defense.

🚨BREAKING: Residents of a small settlement of roughly 30,000 are now eligible for their may-issue firearms license in Israel. This is a good but very small step. How were these people ineligible before?



So many good people in Israel are still disarmed by gun control. Even the… https://t.co/BJz1ZdA3Bt pic.twitter.com/W97Q0Dq2wM — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) October 11, 2023

American politicians who sit horrified by the scenes unfolding in Israel should stop attempting to strip law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights and consider the unknown number of terrorists who may have crossed the southern US border undetected.

Our 2nd amendment is the BEST protection from every threat.



If you are armed, you can protect yourself from criminals or terrorists who want to hurt you and your family.



And the 2A gives us all the right to protect ourselves from a tyrannical government.



Buy guns and ammo. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 13, 2023

Maybe that will finally wake them up to the importance of our Second Amendment.

* * *

We'll hold the line for you in Washington. We are No Compromise. Join the Fight Now.