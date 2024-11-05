WikiLeaks: 5 Questions For Donald Trump If He Wins

On Tuesday, as Americans head to the polls in a tight race to determine who will be the next president, WikiLeaks has issued five big questions for a potential future Trump administration.

When in 2016 Trump defeated former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, many among Trump's base and fiercest supporters had high hopes that he would truly "drain the swamp" while completely realigning US foreign policy in opposition to the neocons, including ending the 'forever wars' in the Middle East. After all, he was the first GOP nominee in history to trash Republican George Bush's decision to invade Iraq in 2003. And later as president he called the Iraq war "the single worst decision ever made."

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gains freedom after a plea deal with Biden's DOJ.

But these high hopes turned to disappointment when Trump willingly brought into his administration some of the very neocons who have long been part of the problem, or arguably who are at the very heart of the swap, or the Washington blob. He put into powerful positions people like John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, William Barr, and Elliott Abrams.

Of course, as Trump himself now fully knows, these officials did much to sabotage any sincere efforts of the administration on things like getting US troops out of Syria, and ultimately turned on him.

Trump's supporters also back in 2016 had high hopes that he would pardon Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, and also declassify all records related to the sham 'Russiagate' drive concocted by the Clinton campaign alongside Hillary's deep state allies.

Sadly, none of that happened, as to a large degree 'the swamp' quickly became well-ensconced in the Trump White House. Many became the 'enemy within' the administration, and after leaving wrote books and went on speaking tours where the main topic became maligning Trump's leadership and attacking him as a person.

With all of this in mind, WikiLeaks has publicly issued the following questions for Trump, anticipating his possible return to the White House [emphasis ZH]...

Some questions for @realDonaldTrump:



1. How will you handle the so-called deep state “wolves in MAGA hats” circling your transition team, posing as MAGA to obtain powerful positions in a prospective Trump administration? After all, personnel is policy. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 5, 2024

2 . In your previous administration, you appointed figures like Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, William Barr (former CIA), Robert O’Brien, Nikki Haley, and Elliott Abrams, who often opposed your “America First” rhetoric, especially on foreign policy and freedom of speech. If elected again, can you assure that these individuals, or others like Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio—both funded by arms companies—will not hold positions in your administration?

3 . Many of these individuals have not only opposed your policies but have actively worked against you, even putting their weight behind your prosecution. For instance, Mike Pompeo accused you of keeping classified documents, suggesting that doing so endangered U.S. soldiers. He also directed the CIA to draw up plans to assassinate Julian Assange, suppressed the release of JFK files at the CIA’s request, and claimed, “There is no deep state at the CIA.” What is your stance toward those who merely feign support for MAGA?

4 . Many of these former officials have now cashed in and make substantial profits from lobbying for arms companies, banks, and foreign corporations. For example, Pompeo founded American Global Strategies, which advises arms companies, joined the Israeli disinformation and censorship company Cyabra, and took positions with Japanese steel firm Nippon Steel (lobbying to increase foreign steel imports to the U.S.) and arms company DYNE Maritime (seeking AUKUS-related contracts). He even launched his own military-industrial investment bank, Impact Investments, and, like Hunter Biden, joined the board of a Ukrainian company, Kievstar, despite lacking relevant experience. While Pompeo’s case may be extreme, others have similarly lucrative roles. Will you ban appointments for those who have financial incentives to start wars, or increase mass surveillance and censorship?

Julian Assange makes his first statement since his release from prison:



"Trump appointed two wolves in MAGA hats. Mike Pompeo, a Kansas Congressman and former arms executive as CIA director and William Barr, a former CIA officer as US attorney general."pic.twitter.com/QZQbXw3XDi — The American Conservative (@amconmag) October 3, 2024

5 . A growing faction within the Republican Party and among independents advocates for a foreign policy less driven by CIA influence and arms industry profits. Figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have called for increased oversight of the CIA and reduced foreign interventions.

However, personnel is policy. Will “swamp” insiders flatter their way into influential roles and take control of your administration, reducing MAGA to mere rhetoric?