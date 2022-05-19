Will The Buffalo Shooting Thaw Biden's Frozen Gun Control Agenda?

"Never let a good crisis go to waste."

In the aftermath of the shooting in Buffalo, New York, politicians both local and nationwide are heeding Winston Churchill's infamous words and have renewed calls for gun control legislation and more.

We're already starting to see the wheels turning in Washington, spurred by the tragic mass shooting event.

First, as reported by Politico, Biden has renewed his push for Steve Dettelbach to head the ATF in the wake of the Buffalo shooting to get Dettelbach through his rocky confirmation process - which could start right before the Senate leaves for recess on May 27.

"Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), meanwhile, told POLITICO he expects the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold its first hearing on Dettelbach’s nomination before the Senate leaves for recess at the end of next week." https://t.co/ZsfTGYkJvz — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) May 17, 2022

The ATF has not had a permanent director since 2015, and the last Biden nominee, David Chipman had to withdraw his nomination because of opposition from moderate Democrats and Independents. While Dettelbach is a much different nominee than Chipman on the surface, he still faces an uphill battle to confirmation.

The Biden administration had already highlighted Dettelbach's role in fighting hate crimes from his initial nomination, but after the Buffalo shooting seemingly.

Biden, who stopped in Buffalo to meet with victims' families, renewed his calls for gun control, including an assault weapon ban. He also spoke to the fact that during the shooting, armed security for the supermarket engaged the shooter with a handgun. The shots from the security guard's pistol hit the body armor of the shooter and did not penetrate him.

will there be a push to regulate body armor next? pic.twitter.com/9ElHPpxENG — The Machine Gun Nest (@TMGNMD) May 17, 2022

In 2019, H.R. 4568, also known as the Responsible Body Armor Possession Act, was introduced but did not become law. Will we see calls to renew this legislation in the coming weeks?

While the Biden admin has had to resort to "Regulatory Authority" to pass new gun regulations, this shooting in New York may provide the momentum to pass new gun control through the legislature, or to confirm Steve Dettelbach as ATF director.