Will Texas Governor Pardon Army Sergeant Sandbagged By Soros DA In Self-Defense Shooting?

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Apr 08, 2023 - 04:00 PM

A jury in Travis County, Texas found Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, 33, guilty of murder on Friday, nearly three years after he shot a BLM protester who had a history of threatening people with rifles, after a Soros-funded DA withheld nearly 100 pages of exculpatory evidence from the grand jury according to the lead investigator in the case.

While driving for Uber, Perry shot protester Garrett Foster during a July 2020 protest in downtown Austin, after Foster and other protesters surrounded his car. After Foster raised his rifle at Perry, the Army Sergeant shot and killed Foster, then called the police to report what happened.

Perry told police he shot in self-defense, which both the Austin police department and the lead detective in the case agreed with - concluding it was justifiable homicide.

Then, Soros DA Jose Garza stepped in and instructed lead detective David Fugitt "to remove exculpatory information that I had intended to present to the grand jury during my testimony."

Meanwhile, 24 sets of fingerprints were found on Perry's car.

The case has sparked a debate over Texas' "stand your ground" law, which allows the use of deadly force against someone if they feel that their life is in danger. According to the prosecution, witnesses (so, BLM / Antifa) said that Perry 'seemed to drive threateningly into the crowd' before shots were fired, and that his actions seemed intentional.

Now, people are calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to pardon Perry.

Except, he wouldn't appear on national television to discuss the case.

