Wisconsin Cop Knocked Out With Brick After Police Shoot Black Man; Portland Erupts

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 04:10

Portland BLM supporters spent their Sunday chanting slogans and offering an education in racial injustice through a bullhorn - fueled after 88 days of political unrest by a police shooting in Wisconsin earlier in the day that left a black man in the hospital, and a police officer knocked out with a brick in the ensuing protests.

To review, Portland erupted in violence Saturday when left-wing and right-wing protesters clashed - after which BLM supporters walked through suburban neighborhoods to demand homeowners offer them "refuge" and shame them for owning homes. Others staged a mock execution with a fake guillotine, flung poo, and burned American flags.

On Sunday the movement didn't skip a beat - marching down the street chanting "Black Power" to the 73% Democrat-voting Portlandians who would likely vote for any BLM demand that made its way onto a ballot without intimidation (and still will, we're guessing).

As day turned to night, more than one protest cadence made clear that arson - particularly directed at the police, is the consequence for unmet demands.

Portland protesters also participated in national outrage over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man who was put in the hospital after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot him as he was entering his car.

Hours later protests erupted in Kenosha, during which a police officer was reportedly knocked out with a brick:

Portland protesters lit fires late into the night until an unlawful assembly was declared - which was upgraded to a riot (again) before tear gas was deployed.

"Criminal Activity has continued. This event is now a RIOT. All persons must leave to the SOUTH," tweeted Portland PD. "Failure to adhere to this direction may subject you to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons."