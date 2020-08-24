Wisconsin Cop Knocked Out With Brick After Police Shoot Black Man; Portland Erupts

Portland BLM supporters spent their Sunday chanting slogans and offering an education in racial injustice through a bullhorn - fueled after 88 days of political unrest by a police shooting in Wisconsin earlier in the day that left a black man in the hospital, and a police officer knocked out with a brick in the ensuing protests.

To review, Portland erupted in violence Saturday when left-wing and right-wing protesters clashed - after which BLM supporters walked through suburban neighborhoods to demand homeowners offer them "refuge" and shame them for owning homes. Others staged a mock execution with a fake guillotine, flung poo, and burned American flags.

On Sunday the movement didn't skip a beat - marching down the street chanting "Black Power" to the 73% Democrat-voting Portlandians who would likely vote for any BLM demand that made its way onto a ballot without intimidation (and still will, we're guessing).

Kids leading “Black Power” chants as the motorcade pushes forward and helps blockade traffic for the march #PortlandProtests #Portland pic.twitter.com/VCr5hplkK4 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 23, 2020

As day turned to night, more than one protest cadence made clear that arson - particularly directed at the police, is the consequence for unmet demands.

“Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground” Portland protests getting ready to mobilize tonight #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/YetS44goop — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 24, 2020

Portland protesters also participated in national outrage over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man who was put in the hospital after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot him as he was entering his car.

Police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot a Black man multiple times as he tried to get into a vehicle



The man, identified as Jacob Blake, is in serious condition and fighting for his life

#BlackLivesMatter #jacobblake #PSGBayern #bbnaijalockdown2020 #bbnajia2020 pic.twitter.com/yhs9aogTNa — Osama Bin Guapo 👶 (@iam_saucestain) August 24, 2020

Hours later protests erupted in Kenosha, during which a police officer was reportedly knocked out with a brick:

#BreakingNews - footage out of #Kenosha #kenoshawisconsin showing an officer being knocked out cold by a brick.



Reports on the scanner indicate that he is in serious condition.#BLMAntifaTerroristsThugs #BLMDomesticTerrorists #CivilWar2020 pic.twitter.com/HCQ1zsQMQK — 𝕭𝖊𝖊𝖟𝖊𝖗 🍀 (@BeezerPrime) August 24, 2020

Up close look at the car dealership fire set by BLM arsonists in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Mv1CC7htiD — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

This is insane. BLM rioters armed with semi-auto rifles have shut down the street in #Kenosha and ordered a Sheriff’s vehicle to stop. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cDhmOBG1p9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

Portland protesters lit fires late into the night until an unlawful assembly was declared - which was upgraded to a riot (again) before tear gas was deployed.

"Criminal Activity has continued. This event is now a RIOT. All persons must leave to the SOUTH," tweeted Portland PD. "Failure to adhere to this direction may subject you to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons."

Criminal Activity has continued. This event is now a RIOT. All persons must leave to the SOUTH. Failure to adhere to this direction may subject you to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 24, 2020