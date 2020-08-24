Wisconsin Cop Knocked Out With Brick After Police Shoot Black Man; Portland Erupts

Portland BLM supporters spent their Sunday chanting slogans and offering an education in racial injustice through a bullhorn - fueled after 88 days of political unrest by a police shooting in Wisconsin earlier in the day that left a black man in the hospital, and a police officer knocked out with a brick in the ensuing protests.
To review, Portland erupted in violence Saturday when left-wing and right-wing protesters clashed - after which BLM supporters walked through suburban neighborhoods to demand homeowners offer them "refuge" and shame them for owning homes. Others staged a mock execution with a fake guillotine, flung poo, and burned American flags.
On Sunday the movement didn't skip a beat - marching down the street chanting "Black Power" to the 73% Democrat-voting Portlandians who would likely vote for any BLM demand that made its way onto a ballot without intimidation (and still will, we're guessing).
Kids leading “Black Power” chants as the motorcade pushes forward and helps blockade traffic for the march #PortlandProtests #Portland pic.twitter.com/VCr5hplkK4— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 23, 2020
As day turned to night, more than one protest cadence made clear that arson - particularly directed at the police, is the consequence for unmet demands.
“If we don’t get it, burn it down.” #PortlandProtests #Portland pic.twitter.com/2i0ZTasdHp— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 24, 2020
“Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground” Portland protests getting ready to mobilize tonight #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/YetS44goop— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 24, 2020
Portland protesters also participated in national outrage over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man who was put in the hospital after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot him as he was entering his car.
Police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot a Black man multiple times as he tried to get into a vehicle— Osama Bin Guapo 👶 (@iam_saucestain) August 24, 2020
The man, identified as Jacob Blake, is in serious condition and fighting for his life
#BlackLivesMatter #jacobblake #PSGBayern #bbnaijalockdown2020 #bbnajia2020 pic.twitter.com/yhs9aogTNa
Hours later protests erupted in Kenosha, during which a police officer was reportedly knocked out with a brick:
#BreakingNews - More footage out of #Kenosha #kenoshawisconsin tonight showing around 5 city garbage trucks on fire.#CivilWar2020 #BLMAntifaTerroristsThugs pic.twitter.com/mIymmSOuHQ— 𝕭𝖊𝖊𝖟𝖊𝖗 🍀 (@BeezerPrime) August 24, 2020
#BreakingNews - footage out of #Kenosha #kenoshawisconsin showing an officer being knocked out cold by a brick.— 𝕭𝖊𝖊𝖟𝖊𝖗 🍀 (@BeezerPrime) August 24, 2020
Reports on the scanner indicate that he is in serious condition.#BLMAntifaTerroristsThugs #BLMDomesticTerrorists #CivilWar2020 pic.twitter.com/HCQ1zsQMQK
Up close look at the car dealership fire set by BLM arsonists in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Mv1CC7htiD— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020
This is insane. BLM rioters armed with semi-auto rifles have shut down the street in #Kenosha and ordered a Sheriff’s vehicle to stop. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cDhmOBG1p9— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020
Portland protesters lit fires late into the night until an unlawful assembly was declared - which was upgraded to a riot (again) before tear gas was deployed.
"Criminal Activity has continued. This event is now a RIOT. All persons must leave to the SOUTH," tweeted Portland PD. "Failure to adhere to this direction may subject you to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons."
Criminal Activity has continued. This event is now a RIOT. All persons must leave to the SOUTH. Failure to adhere to this direction may subject you to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 24, 2020
The protest line has been pushed forward #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/BLYBAJJipT— Ric Peavyhouse (@RPeavyhouse) August 24, 2020
“This has been declared a riot.” #PortlandRiots #PortlandProtests #Portland pic.twitter.com/7iySUJuddE— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 24, 2020