Wisconsin Supreme Court Flips Blue For First Time In 15 Years

Wisconsin's Supreme Court is now controlled by a progressive majority after former Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former Justice Daniel Kelly, tipping the balance from a 4-3 conservative majority to a 4-3 progressive majority.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz

Protasiewicz ran on a platform to "restore integrity to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and get politics out of the courtroom."

"We must restore confidence that judges aren’t just trying to reach their favored outcomes, but actually applying the law and the constitution," she said on her campaign's website, adding that "our most closely-held constitutional rights are under attack by radical right-wing extremists."

The race was believed to be the most expensive judicial state race ever, and will likely impact the future of abortion laws in the state.

We couldn’t mobilize votes or even $10 million for a CRITICAL race in Wisconsin.



We’re going to get our doors blown off in 2024. It will be worse than last time. And in the end, it will be a good thing. We need more pain. We aren’t in enough pain yet to improve. https://t.co/KVwsMVgUON — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 5, 2023

As the Epoch Times notes,

Wisconsin is one of more than a dozen states whose Supreme Court justices are directly elected, and victors get 10-year terms. While the races are technically nonpartisan, political parties make their support for candidates quite clear.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, this year’s election expenditures reached $28.8 million as of March 29. The previous high for spending on a state judicial battle was $15.4 million in an Illinois contest in 2004.

This election is likely to determine how the court will rule on legal challenges to Wisconsin’s 1849 statute prohibiting abortion, which was implemented after the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022.

Protasiewicz strongly supports liberalizing abortion access, earning an endorsement from the pro-abortion advocacy organization Emily’s Choice, which “backs Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights.”

The organization said in its endorsement statement that this was “the first time in its 38-year history” that it was endorsing a candidate in a state judicial race.

At her primary victory celebration on Feb. 21, Protasiewicz told supporters that in the upcoming general election, “I’ll be running against someone who doesn’t think women get to make their own reproductive rights,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“I will guarantee you that my opponent, if elected, will uphold the 1849 near-total abortion ban,” she said.

According to The Washington Post, Protasiewicz also feels that the state’s election maps are “rigged” and that people are very anxious about the 2024 presidential election and whether or not it will get into the Supreme Court chamber.

Conservative former Wisconsin state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who came in second with almost 25 percent of the vote, calls himself a “strict constructionist.”

Kelly campaigned on the belief that state government should pass laws and the court should interpret them and not inject personal political ideas into the courtroom.

Kelly’s campaign website promised to “preserve constitutional rights, uphold the rule of law, and prevent judicial activism” if elected.

Conservatives have enjoyed a 4–3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court during the last decade. The election was held to fill a vacancy left by Patience Roggensack’s decision not to run for reelection.

The outgoing justice is nearing the end of her second 10-year term.