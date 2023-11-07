Woke Teachers Trying To Ban Classic Novel From Schools To "Protect Students"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The Washington Post reports that “progressive” teachers in in Washington state are attempting to get To Kill a Mockingbird, authored by Harper Lee, banned in schools in order to “protect students.”

The report notes that The Mukilteo School District teachers are adamant that the classic novel, published in 1960, is “outdated and harmful.”

Set in the deep South during the Great Depression, the book deals with themes of racial injustice, gender roles, and rape to name a few. While it was awarded the 1961 Pulitzer Prize for fiction and was voted the best book of the past 125 years by New York Times readers in 2021, it has long been criticised for use of racial slurs by characters, with critics also suggesting the novel relies too heavily on stereotypes.

The report notes that “Students shared their discomfort with the way the 1960 novel about racial injustice portrays Black people,” adding “One Black teen said the book misrepresented him and other African Americans… Another complained the novel did not move her, because it wasn’t written about her — or for her.”

A student didn’t want to read “To Kill a Mockingbird” because it wasn’t “written about her — or for her.” That describes pretty much every book I ever read and loved. Isn’t part of the fun of reading losing yourself in an unfamiliar world? https://t.co/bVJLvzyaXY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) November 3, 2023

The Post adds that another student “spoke about how a White teen said the n-word aloud while reading from “Mockingbird,” disobeying the teacher’s instructions to skip the slur.”

The teachers filed a motion challenging the place of the novel on the list of approved books, and successfully got it removed from ninth-grade classes.

“To Kill A Mockingbird centers on whiteness,” the teachers wrote, further claiming that “it presents a barrier to understanding and celebrating an authentic Black point of view in Civil Rights era literature and should be removed.”

Commentators note that while the novel might contain ‘difficult’ themes, it has a place in history, adding that it’s not explicit sexual material or gay porn, which has been found and challenged in many schools, prompting leftists to accuse conservatives of pushing ‘book bans’.

Interesting that the teachers “wanted to protect students” from TKAM, but pornographic material about child sexuality is just fine. No protection needed there for young, innocent minds. — Ann Flan Kirwin 🇺🇸 (@annflanVA) November 4, 2023

Liberals are banning "To Kill A Mockingbird." Conservatives are restricting pornography. We are not the same. https://t.co/z9uv6YbCyq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 3, 2023

Getting rid of gay porn is "banning books" but actually banning a classic novel like To Kill a Mockingbird is "protecting students." https://t.co/vvVs17Oiib — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2023

WATCH: 1776 Project PAC founder @RyanGirdusky joined @IngrahamAngle to discuss the important school board elections happening on Tuesday.



We are trying to un-elect a school board in Kansas that banned To Kill a Mockingbird, fight back against CRT in Pennsylvania, and capitalize… pic.twitter.com/rL2YMyfe8S — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) November 4, 2023

