Woman Found Dead After Grizzly Bear Encounter Near Yellowstone

A woman was reported dead in Montana on Saturday after encountering a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park.

In a Sunday statement, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said that the woman was found dead on a trail near West Yellowstone, located in the Custer Gallatin National Forest just west of Yellowstone National Park.

According to AP, the woman was found dead on the Buttermilk Trail "following an apparent bear encounter," after investigators found grizzly bear tracks at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials issued an emergency closure of the popular hiking location "for human safety."

"Bears can be found throughout Montana. In recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded. People venturing into the outdoors should ‘Be Bear Aware," officials said in an update on the investigation, in which it also listed precautionary steps - including carrying bear spray, hiking in groups during daylight hours, avoiding sites with carcasses, and making noises to alert bears to one's presence.

Last week, FWP issued a notice of increased grizzly bear sightings, including in some places "where grizzlies haven’t been seen in recent years, and in some cases more than a century."

"Vigilance is important for those who live and recreate in the outdoors," said FWP chief of conservation, Quentin Kujala. "This is a busy time of year for bears and our field staff are responding to calls in these particular areas and across the state."