Worksheet At Boston High School Suggests Assassinations As Legitimate Form Of Resisting 'Oppression'

Authored by J.M. Phelps via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

At Charlestown High School in the city of Boston, certain teachers instructing students learning English who recently arrived in the United States may be indoctrinating these children to incite violence as a form of resistance to their alleged oppressors, according to experts.

The “classroom files” of three of the school’s teachers in the Sheltered English Immersion program are currently available for download on the Boston Teachers Union (BTU) website. These teachers teach Humanities to ninth- and tenth-grade students who have recently arrived in the country from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and China, the website states.

One part of the curriculum profiled on the website involves “notes and assignments around oppression, resistance, and narrative structure.”

“It includes detailed note-taking sheets and powerpoints on institutional, interpersonal, and internalized oppression,” the BTU website states. “Students are invited to critically examine when certain forms of resistance might be appropriate.”

A worksheet titled “Forms of Resistance” is included as an example of what’s taught in the course.

The first page of the worksheet identifies three types of oppression as “Instituional [sic],” “Interpresonal [sic],” and “Internalized,” and then lists examples of each. One example of oppression at the institutional level was identified as, “Trump builds a wall on the border so it is harder for Latinos to enter the US.” At the interpersonal level, an example was, “A husband tells his wife she must stay home to cook and clean.” An example of oppression at the internalized level included, “An Asian girl hates her eyes, she thinks she is ugly so she gets surgery to change them.”

Students were next asked to “list different forms of resistance for each level of oppression.”

The following pages of the worksheet with the heading “Forms of Resistance Notes” contained 11 rows identifying 11 types of resistance that could be employed to end certain forms of oppression. The column on the far left contains pictures identifying each type of resistance and students are made to name in the type of resistance in the next column. Next, students are meant to fill in the blanks in the column that provides the “explanation” for each form of resistance. In the last section, students are to choose which of the three levels of oppression—institutional, interpersonal, or internalized—that the type of resistance was “most effective at ending.”

Alongside peaceful protest methods such as boycotts, sit-ins, and petitions, the worksheet also contains three images are appear to portray violent forms of revolt: riots, shown by masked protestors wearing all black throwing projectiles including what appears to be a flare; fights, depicted by a cartoon image of two people brawling; and political assassinations, shown by an image of President Richard Nixon as a target of crosshairs.

‘Indoctrination’

Parental rights advocates expressed alarm at what was apparently being taught to English as a Second Language students at the Boston high school.

Rebecca Friedrichs, the founder of advocacy group For Kids & Country and author of “Standing up to Goliath: Battling State and National Teachers’ Unions for the Heart and Soul of our Kids and Country” said that a teacher for 28 years and a parent of two children she was “disgusted” by the worksheet that she described as “damaging and dangerous.”

“These English language learners [in these classrooms] are likely new immigrants to the country, coming to this country to experience freedom, [but in Boston] they’ve run smack dab into Marxist indoctrinators posing as educators,” she said.

“Schools are meant for educating children, not indoctrinating them in radical ideology,” she added.

The worksheet is “full of lies,” Friedrichs said, adding that teachers are using these lies to indoctrinate children.

Alex Newman, award-winning international journalist and executive director of the advocacy group Public School Exit, agreed, saying, “the material was clearly designed to indoctrinate children into seeing themselves as victims of oppression.”

Newman was most alarmed by the worksheet’s examples of violent resistance that he said implied a need to “overthrow” anyone who is allegedly responsible for the oppression. “They seem to be promoting revolt and resistance to legitimate forms of authority,” he said. Newman is also a contributor to The Epoch Times.

The goal of such teachings, Newman said, is to prime children to accept illegitimate forms of authority, and encourage them to engage in violence to achieve those ends.

“Legitimate authorities must be brought down if they want to impose new authorities,” Newman said. And this “indoctrination program,” he said, is “an extension of that same lawless agenda.”

Justifying Violence

The worksheet’s attempt to justify violence could be seen through the picture of three individuals dressed in black throwing various objects, including a flare. Both experts noted that the image alludes to groups like Antifa, a far-left anarchist movement that seeks the overthrow of capitalism.

The explanation listed alongside the picture on the worksheet says, “Protesting or marching with [blank].” Friedrichs took issue with the characterization, saying “they’re clearly engaged in violence, throwing bottles and more.”

In a second example depicting crosshairs on the chest of President Nixon, Friedrichs said that this type of image is “extremely dangerous in the mind of a child.”

