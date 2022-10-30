World Series Errors: Watch As Eric Burton Flubs Anthem Lyrics

Friday night's thriller of a World Series Game 1 started with a flurry of errors...by Grammy-nominated Black Pumas singer Eric Burton, who made a wreck of the national anthem by repeatedly botching the lyrics.

Eric Burton, lead singer of the Austin-based Black Pumas, also sang at Biden's "virtual inauguration"

Things went south quickly, as Burton sang “what so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last streaming” rather than “gleaming.” Two lines later, instead of “o’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he reverted to a repeat of the erroneous “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last streaming.”

Someone tell Eric Burton to learn the lyrics to the National Anthem before you sing it before game 1 of the #WorldSeries

pic.twitter.com/kwPCnU6rs4 — Michael Ball (@Michael44004861) October 29, 2022

Burton's bomb bursting on air likely gave at least a few fans of the host Houston Astros a jinxy feeling. Their worst fears would be realized over the ensuing game.

Things started out great for Houston, a team with a reputation permanently stained by a 2017-18 cheating scandal in which video cameras were used to steal opposing catchers' signals, and the banging of trash cans -- or silence -- was used to tell Astros batters what pitch to expect.

The Astros, previously undefeated this postseason, rocketed out to a 5-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning. At that point, ESPN's analytics put the Astros' win probability at 94%.

However, the scrappy sixth-seed Phillies, well-practiced at resolutely overcoming adversity, stormed back to tie the game in the fifth inning before scoring a winning sixth run in the 10th. The Phillies are now 4-0 in Game 1's this postseason -- with every one of those wins coming in hostile territory.

J.T. stands for JUST TOOK THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/C2vTWfNBmn — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 29, 2022

Next time, the Astros might want to provide their anthem singer with a teleprompter: That's one kind of Houston cheating we'd all approve of.

Idk who Eric Burton is but one thing I do know is that he doesn’t know the National Anthem 😂 — Ellie Cook (@Elsworth35) October 28, 2022