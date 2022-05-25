"Worst Jim Crow Ever": After Voting Law Hysteria, Georgia Shatters Turnout Records

When Georgia revised its election laws in 2021, the liberal world lost its collective mind over what the National Urban League called “one of the most insidious partisan attacks on voting rights in history.”

Democratic politicians tripped over each other in a competition to see who could condemn Georgia’s perfectly reasonable law in the most catastrophic terms:

For entertainment value alone, let’s give an honorable mention to poor Joe Biden. In a characteristically garbled comparison that ended up saying the opposite of what he intended, Biden declared, “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle…I mean, this is gigantic!”

Activists called for boycotts of Delta Air Lines, Home Depot and other companies headquartered in the Peach State. “The pressure isn’t going to relent on @CocaCola and other Georgia-based companies over this Georgia Jim Crow law,” tweeted MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

In the most visible economic consequence, Major League Baseball succumbed to the contrived hysteria and moved its 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver.

Never mind that Colorado voting laws are arguably more restrictive than Georgia’s, or that many black Georgians were victimized by the loss of $100 million in tourism revenue redirected from 50%-black Atlanta to 9%-black Denver.

Georgia Republicans want to hide their shameful actions from public scrutiny. It’s Jim Crow in a suit + tie: cutting off access, adding restrictions, encouraging more “show me your papers” actions to challenge a citizen’s right to vote. Facially neutral but racially targeted. 2/ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 25, 2021

Among other provisions, the Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021 imposed a voter ID requirement for absentee ballots, codified and limited the use of ballot drop boxes, and barred the mass mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot request forms. It also expanded early voting.

The left wanted Americans to believe that somehow adds up to a stunning and unprecedented voting-suppression mechanism. Let’s fast-forward to the 2022 Georgia primary and see how it worked out

If Republicans really intended the Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021 to be what Vanity Fair called a “massive voter suppression” mechanism, they better rush back to the drawing boards.

As Fox News reports:

“According to the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, there have been nearly 800,000 ballots cast by Georgians as of Friday, a number three times that of 2018 and significantly higher than 2020, [a presidential] election year when voting typically increases.”

Last year, the Washington Post declared that “Georgia’s new law makes voting harder.” Today, confronted by the colossal turnout, the paper that joined others in making Jim Crow allusions is eating crow instead:

"After three weeks of early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary, record-breaking turnout is undercutting predictions that the Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021 would lead to a fall off in voting."

The Post even quoted Patsy Reid, a 70-year old black woman who was shocked to learn all the liberal wailing and gnashing of teeth was about nothing:

"I had heard that they were going to try to deter us in any way possible because of the fact that we didn’t go Republican on the last election, when Trump didn’t win. To go in there and vote as easily as I did and to be treated with the respect that I knew I deserved as an American citizen—I was really thrown back."

What else have they been lying about to you, Patsy?