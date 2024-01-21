WSJ Editor-in-Chief Admits To Davos Elites 'We No Longer Own The News'

Thanks to the internet and (shrinking) press freedoms, legacy media outlets no longer have a monopoly on information and narratives.

Case in point, during a WEF discussion at Davos entitled "Defending Truth," Wall St. Journal EIC Emma Tucker lamented this loss of control over 'the facts,' as Modernity.news reports.

"I think there’s a very specific challenge for the legacy brands, like the New York Times and like the Wall Street Journal," Tucker said, adding "If you go back really not that long ago, as I say, we owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well."

"If it said it in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, then that was a fact," she continued, adding "Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news and they’re much more questioning about what we’re saying."

Watch:

At a discussion titled 'Defending Truth,' the WSJ editor-in-chief admitted to #Davos2024 #WorldEconomicForum elites that the legacy media no longer 'own the news', lamenting "We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well." Report here: https://t.co/FO3ASOIyuM pic.twitter.com/ukZKP4esNs — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 19, 2024

Russia, Russia, Russia!

European Commission VP Věra Jourová also piped up during the same discussion, calling the rise of "disinformation" a "security threat," and suggesting that "It was part of the Russian military doctrine that they will start information war, and we are in it now."

Like when the Hillary Clinton campaign used a former (?) British spook's Russian source to fabricate a hoax against Donald Trump, which was peddled through the Wall Street Journal and every single other legacy media outlet? That kind of information war? Or when 51 former US intelligence officials used disinformation to influence the 2020 election, suggesting the NY Post's Hunter Biden laptop bombshell was Russian meddling?

"Disinformation is a very powerful tool," Jourová continued, adding that "In the EU we are focusing on improving of the system where the people will get the facts right. We don’t speak about opinions. We are not correcting anyone’s opinions or language. This is about the facts."

Bitch please.

VP of the EU at #Davos2024 on 'disinformation': "We are focusing on improving the system where the people will get the facts right...We are not correcting anyone's opinions or language. This is about the facts." Whose facts? Report: https://t.co/FO3ASOIyuM pic.twitter.com/nZGMQ9SH23 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 19, 2024

More:

As we highlighted earlier in the week, Jourová has spent her Davos time meeting the heads of the likes of YouTube and Meta and ensuring they “play by the rules,” while her boss, Ursula von der Leyen called for overarching globalist control over the flow of all information in the digital age. -Modernity.news