Wyoming Republican Party Officially Disowns Liz Cheney

The Wyoming Republican Party has voted to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP over her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

In a 31-29 vote on Saturday held in Buffalo, WY, the state party's central committee slapped Cheney with her second formal rebuke over her behavior. The vote came after local GOP officials in around 1/3 of the state's 23 counties previously voted to boot Cheney from the party.

As the Associated Press notes, Cheney was also censured in February by the Wyoming GOP central committee for voting to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol - which she described as an act of conscience in defense of the Constitution

In response to the move, Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told AP via text that it was "laughable" for anyone to suggest Cheney isn't a "conservative Republican," adding "She is bound by her oath to the Constitution. Sadly a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man."

Cheney is now facing at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary including Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, whom Trump has endorsed. Hageman in a statement called the latest state GOP central committee vote “fitting,” the Casper Star-Tribune reported. “Liz Cheney stopped recognizing what Wyomingites care about a long time ago. When she launched her war against President Trump, she completely broke with where we are as a state,” Hageman said. -AP

Cheney's 'treason' against Trump resulted in her removal from a top congressional GOP leadership position after she wouldn't stop talking shit about the former president's claims that voter fraud cost him the 2020 election.