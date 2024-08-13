print-icon
X Conversation Between Musk And Trump Generates Over A Billion Views

Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024 - 01:20 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

A conversation between Donald Trump and X owner Elon Musk has generated over a billion views, as Trump officially returned to the platform Monday.

Elon made the observation following the 2 hour conversation between the two.

Here’s the whole thing:

Trump also returned to posting on X, with this ad now at 42 million views at time of writing:

The conversation was streamed live on X spaces, but had to overcome huge technical issues dues to a sustained DDOS attack on the platform shortly before the stream began.

The attack followed sustained moaning by the dinosaur media, complaining that Trump would be allowed to say “whatever he wants to” by Musk.

Oh my God, the horror of letting a presidential candidate say what he wants and people being able to hear him without being able to cut away and shut it off.

Why do you think Trump is on there in the first instance?!

Earlier, a Washington Post ‘journalist’ called for the White House to step in and stop the conversation from happening.

They operate in a tiny bubble and fundamentally cannot fathom that they are not the purveyors of all information on the planet.

The Harris campaign got their best 20 something year old PR intern to type up an anxiety laced post that didn’t address any of the content of the conversation between Musk and Trump, and instead focused on the technical issues as some kind of criticism.

Of course, they’re not used to an organic and substantial longform conversation between people happening, they only understand heavily staged, scripted and produced soundbites that belong in bad reality TV shows that no one watches.

Cringe Beyond Belief: Harris ‘Calls’ Walz To Ask Him To Be Running Mate

Musk made it clear that Harris is welcome to join him for a conversation.

She likely won’t accept the invitation on to the biggest platform on Earth though because she cannot manage to go more than two minutes off script without looking like a complete clown.

The media also ran with the ‘they couldn’t even run a livestream’ talking point.

Lets see CNN or MSNBC trying to run a livestream with millions of listeners while fending off a cyber attack.

Outside of the US, Elon received more threats from the European Union in the form of a letter from Thierry Breton, the current Commissioner for Internal Market of the EU,

Referring directly to the conversation with Trump, Breton stated in no uncertain terms that X has to crack down on “content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation.”

Musk responded with a meme telling Breton to “Fuck your own face.”

Amazing.

