X Conversation Between Musk And Trump Generates Over A Billion Views

A conversation between Donald Trump and X owner Elon Musk has generated over a billion views, as Trump officially returned to the platform Monday.

Elon made the observation following the 2 hour conversation between the two.

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Here’s the whole thing:

Trump also returned to posting on X, with this ad now at 42 million views at time of writing:

The conversation was streamed live on X spaces, but had to overcome huge technical issues dues to a sustained DDOS attack on the platform shortly before the stream began.

We tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today https://t.co/ymqGBFEJX0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

The attack followed sustained moaning by the dinosaur media, complaining that Trump would be allowed to say “whatever he wants to” by Musk.

Axios’ @sarafischer: “@elonmusk will let Donald Trump speak all of the falsehoods & misinformation that he wants. I mean, he’s not a journalist … Does he want to be fact checking all the information? So I think it‘s just a platform for Trump to come out say whatever he wants.” pic.twitter.com/13w1MVzzGD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2024

Oh my God, the horror of letting a presidential candidate say what he wants and people being able to hear him without being able to cut away and shut it off.

The meltdowns have already begun and he’s not even really posting anything yet. pic.twitter.com/iX43U5tWJE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 12, 2024

Why do you think Trump is on there in the first instance?!

Earlier, a Washington Post ‘journalist’ called for the White House to step in and stop the conversation from happening.

The Washington Post’s Cleve Wootson: “One more, @ElonMusk is slated to interview [@realDonaldTrump] tomorrow — tonight on — on @X. I don't know if the president is going to — feel free to say if he is or not — but I — I think that misinformation on Twitter is not just a campaign… pic.twitter.com/zKxJNF1zbf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2024

They operate in a tiny bubble and fundamentally cannot fathom that they are not the purveyors of all information on the planet.

I am amazed how these young girls who pretend at journalism so easily dismiss the voting bloc that don't bother to watch CNN or The Spew. https://t.co/fjM5BYv2PQ — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) August 12, 2024

The Harris campaign got their best 20 something year old PR intern to type up an anxiety laced post that didn’t address any of the content of the conversation between Musk and Trump, and instead focused on the technical issues as some kind of criticism.

20 something Kamala PR person can't handle that it wasn't some sort of staged fawning phone call from a reality show, that there was actual long form substance and real conversation involved, and tech issues because it wasn't completely fake and staged and re-done until 'right' https://t.co/nk6CkZQMme — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) August 13, 2024

Of course, they’re not used to an organic and substantial longform conversation between people happening, they only understand heavily staged, scripted and produced soundbites that belong in bad reality TV shows that no one watches.

Musk made it clear that Harris is welcome to join him for a conversation.

She likely won’t accept the invitation on to the biggest platform on Earth though because she cannot manage to go more than two minutes off script without looking like a complete clown.

LOL - she’s too dumb and fake to do a real interview. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 13, 2024

The media also ran with the ‘they couldn’t even run a livestream’ talking point.

The knives are out for Elon and Trump.



The media is terrified of the fact that they both left a positive impression on listeners.



That they’re both decent, likable people who only want what’s best.



And the media is terrified that it is no longer relevant. X cuts out the… pic.twitter.com/4kIOeb08OC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 13, 2024

Lets see CNN or MSNBC trying to run a livestream with millions of listeners while fending off a cyber attack.

Outside of the US, Elon received more threats from the European Union in the form of a letter from Thierry Breton, the current Commissioner for Internal Market of the EU,

Referring directly to the conversation with Trump, Breton stated in no uncertain terms that X has to crack down on “content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation.”

Musk responded with a meme telling Breton to “Fuck your own face.”

To be honest, I really wanted to respond with this Tropic Thunder meme, but I would NEVER do something so rude & irresponsible! https://t.co/jL0GDW5QUx pic.twitter.com/XhUxCSGFNP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

Amazing.

