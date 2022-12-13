"You Believe Your Fu**ing Intel Briefers?" Tucker Carlson Went Ballistic Over 'Russian Agent' Accusations

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went off on the US intelligence community during an appearance on former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard's podcast. He also called Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer an "asshole" while discussing members of congress who are controlled by the intelligence community.

Carlson recounted an incident where he wanted to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Ukraine war, and reached out through a well-connected friend to do so. Carlson kept Fox and his producers in the dark, yet was given a 'tap on the shoulder' by one of his 'closest friends" who knew a high-up official at the National Security Agency.

After flying to Washington DC to meet in person, it was conveyed that the high-level NSA employee, who is a 'secret fan' of his show, knew that Carlson was "trying to get a Putin interview and go to Russia," adding "they have your emails and your texts, and they're going to leak them to the media to discredit you as a Putin lover."

Carlson then called a friend who is a US Senator, who told him that the US intelligence community accused him of being a Russian agent.

"Michael McFaul, who I would say is the leader of the neocons in the House... I got into an argument with him once last year on the phone. He told somebody that I was a Russian agent or something, and I was outraged," Tucker said, referring to the former US Ambassador to Russia under President Obama.

Michael McFaul

"So I called him on the phone, and I used bad language. I was really mad. And he [McFoul] said 'whoa, whoa, whoa' - that's what the intel briefers told me, that you were working for Russia."

"That's what the intel briefers told you? You believe your fucking intel briefers? Like, how old are you son? I'm from DC. My dad was in this world. Like, you're being manipulated by your intel briefers, DUH! And he's like 'well they had, you know, all kinds of corroborating evidence.'"

Watch:

(h/t @AMFirebrand)

Carlson went on to discuss Sen. Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) statement that "You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you, so even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he’s being really dumb to do this," regarding former President Donald Trump.

"How could he say something like that?" Carlson said, adding "How could you, as the head Democrat in the Senate, accept a system where the people are not in charge? It is not a democracy. Unelected spy agencies are controlling the outcome of domestic politics, like, you’re ok with that?"

"That’s a dictatorship, asshole," Carlson added. "Like what do you think that is?"

"And I couldn’t have less regard for Chuck Schumer and I know him and he’s not stupid, he’s not stupid at all," Tucker continued. "He’s quite smart. So he’s never thought this through? He’s never thought it through? He has thought it through, and he accepts it as OK, and we should never accept something like that, ever."

Watch the entire interview below: