"You Just Lied!": Elon Crushes BBC Reporter's Claims About 'Hate Speech' On Twitter

Less than a week after Twitter labeled the BBC "government funded media," owner Elon Musk gave an impromptu interview to the news agency on Tuesday evening at Twitter HQ, where he discussed topics ranging from layoffs, to misinformation, to his work habits, to the fact that most of the advertisers who left in a huff have now returned or said they will.

But who cares about most of that. Elon totally crushed the BBC reporter, James Clayton, by calling him out over the nanny state's favorite straw man - 'hate speech,' and then trying to get Clayton to admit he likes large black penises.

When asked why there's 'so much more hate speech on Twitter' since he took over, Musk pushed back - challenging Clayton to provide a single example. Clayton couldn't. Then says '

"You said you've seen more hateful content but you can't name a single example. Not even one."

To which Clayton replied: "I'm not sure I've used that feed for the last three or four weeks and I --"

"Then how could you see the hateful content? .. I'm asking for one example. You can't give a single one." Musk interjected. "Then I say sir that you don't know what you're talking about ... because you can't give a single example of hateful content, not even one tweet. And yet, you claimed that the hateful content was high. That's false. You just lied!"

Clayton then points to "many organizations that say that that kind of information is on the rise."

"Give me one example!" says Musk.

Watch:

ICYMI - BBC reporter caught out by Elon Musk on "hate speech."pic.twitter.com/oC5yOolPAP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 12, 2023

Musk then amplified a discussion posted by Twitter user @KaneokaTheGreat, in which David Sacks explains how the establishment 'uses hate speech as a red herring to mask their true intention of exerting political censorship and controlling the narrative.'

"What the left has wanted to do since @elonmusk took over Twitter is to say that this is about allowing more hate on the platform, and that has never been the motivation for those of us who care about free speech... What is our main concern about censorship? It is political suppression. It's about narrative control. "It's not like we want more hate on the platform. We want a level playing field. We don't want the thought police at Twitter putting their thumb on the scale of American democracy and deciding who has a voice and who doesn't. That's what this is really about. The people who believe in censorship want to make you think that this is about allowing more hate, and it's not."

Absolutely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

Throughout the interview and afterwards, Elon proceeded to make, and promote, BBC ('big black cock') jokes, as is the only appropriate move given the circumstance.

Elon Musk: “Do you like the BBC?”



The BBC interviewer had trouble answering this one. pic.twitter.com/xUvJ5JKqRK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 12, 2023

Now we’ll never know if he likes BBC! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

He actually said "do you like BBC" pic.twitter.com/sc2WWHC0cn — -v-.eth 🌱 (@hyphenate_eth) April 12, 2023

Of course, here's the BBC's take on the interview;

Five key quotes

On buying Twitter: "It's not been boring. It has been quite a rollercoaster... It's been really quite a stressful situation."

On laying off staff: "I wouldn't say it was uncaring... If the whole ship sinks, then nobody's got a job."

On profits: "We could be profitable, or to be more precise, cash flow positive this quarter if things keep going well. I think almost all advertisers have come back or said they are going to come back."

On his controversial tweets: "Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times? Yes."